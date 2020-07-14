All apartments in Denver
3420 W 32nd Ave Unit 205

3420 West 32nd Avenue · (319) 431-8909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3420 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3420 W 32nd Ave Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Perfect 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment COMING SOON to West Highlands - Ideal location in the heart of West Highland by the restaurants, bars, and shops; well suited for your active lifestyle. This second-floor unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths including master bath with double sinks, gourmet kitchen, a gas fireplace and a spacious 1458 sq. ft. Enjoy the evenings on the large and covered balcony.

Stay organized with Elfa organizers in the oversized closets and laundry room. Heated garage has two dedicated parking spaces and an additional private 6'x20' space with two storage sheds and room for bikes.

Stay fit living in the center of Denver’s best athletic clubs. Orange Theory, Pure Barre, CorePower Yoga, RiseNation all within 5-minute walking distance.

Be social with numerous coffee shops, breweries and a diverse restaurant scene to enjoy. A few of the select coffee shops and restaurants include: Common Grounds, Novo Coffee and Café Zuri, Oasis Brewery, Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill and Sushi Hai.

Shop at the best clothing boutiques, athletic wear and gift shops Denver has to offer.

Minutes to Tennyson Shopping district, Downtown and Broncos Stadium. Easy access to I-25, I-70 and Speer Blvd

Nearby schools include Emmaus Lutheran School and Edison Elementary School.

The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Sprouts and Natural Grocers.

3420 W 32nd Ave is near Highland Park and Sloan’s Lake Park

Rental Terms
Rent - $2895
Security Deposit - $2895
Utilities - $70 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash, resident responsible for gas and electric service.

Pet Policy:
No Pets allowed

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Andy Hoss
319-431-8909
andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5902272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

