3420 W 32nd Ave Unit 205

Perfect 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment COMING SOON to West Highlands - Ideal location in the heart of West Highland by the restaurants, bars, and shops; well suited for your active lifestyle. This second-floor unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths including master bath with double sinks, gourmet kitchen, a gas fireplace and a spacious 1458 sq. ft. Enjoy the evenings on the large and covered balcony.



Stay organized with Elfa organizers in the oversized closets and laundry room. Heated garage has two dedicated parking spaces and an additional private 6'x20' space with two storage sheds and room for bikes.



Stay fit living in the center of Denver’s best athletic clubs. Orange Theory, Pure Barre, CorePower Yoga, RiseNation all within 5-minute walking distance.



Be social with numerous coffee shops, breweries and a diverse restaurant scene to enjoy. A few of the select coffee shops and restaurants include: Common Grounds, Novo Coffee and Café Zuri, Oasis Brewery, Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill and Sushi Hai.



Shop at the best clothing boutiques, athletic wear and gift shops Denver has to offer.



Minutes to Tennyson Shopping district, Downtown and Broncos Stadium. Easy access to I-25, I-70 and Speer Blvd



Nearby schools include Emmaus Lutheran School and Edison Elementary School.



The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Sprouts and Natural Grocers.



3420 W 32nd Ave is near Highland Park and Sloan’s Lake Park



Rental Terms

Rent - $2895

Security Deposit - $2895

Utilities - $70 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash, resident responsible for gas and electric service.



Pet Policy:

No Pets allowed



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



