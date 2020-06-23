3401 S Forest St.

Amenities

Available 04/28/19 Superb location, Cute, Ranch, 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 103390



This cute ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and one bath with multiple upgrades! Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, dishwasher, disposal, gas range, microwave, bottom load freezer with ice maker. Not to mention High Efficiency washer/dryer laundry and all the hot water you will ever need with the tankless water heater. Brand new furnace and central air for year around comfort.

Commuting is never a problem. Light rail, hospitals, shopping, and popular restaurants are nearby. 10 minute commute to downtown or Tech Center.

Plenty of parking: one car garage with opener and street parking. Private backyard includes: large shed for storage and your bicycles. 6' privacy fence and 7' beautiful brick wall across the entire backyard. Highline bike path and Eisenhower Park are just a few blocks away as well as a new town center! This is a smoke free home.

Schedule a showing soon. This house won't last a week!

Lawn mowing and maintenance are tenant's responsibility.

