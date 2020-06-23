All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3401 S Forest St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3401 S Forest St.
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

3401 S Forest St.

3401 South Forest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3401 South Forest Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 04/28/19 Superb location, Cute, Ranch, 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 103390

This cute ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and one bath with multiple upgrades! Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, dishwasher, disposal, gas range, microwave, bottom load freezer with ice maker. Not to mention High Efficiency washer/dryer laundry and all the hot water you will ever need with the tankless water heater. Brand new furnace and central air for year around comfort.
Commuting is never a problem. Light rail, hospitals, shopping, and popular restaurants are nearby. 10 minute commute to downtown or Tech Center.
Plenty of parking: one car garage with opener and street parking. Private backyard includes: large shed for storage and your bicycles. 6' privacy fence and 7' beautiful brick wall across the entire backyard. Highline bike path and Eisenhower Park are just a few blocks away as well as a new town center! This is a smoke free home.
Schedule a showing soon. This house won't last a week!
Lawn mowing and maintenance are tenant's responsibility.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103390
Property Id 103390

(RLNE4746124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 S Forest St. have any available units?
3401 S Forest St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 S Forest St. have?
Some of 3401 S Forest St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 S Forest St. currently offering any rent specials?
3401 S Forest St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 S Forest St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 S Forest St. is pet friendly.
Does 3401 S Forest St. offer parking?
Yes, 3401 S Forest St. offers parking.
Does 3401 S Forest St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 S Forest St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 S Forest St. have a pool?
No, 3401 S Forest St. does not have a pool.
Does 3401 S Forest St. have accessible units?
No, 3401 S Forest St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 S Forest St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 S Forest St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University