3401 S Forest St.

Amenities
Available 04/28/19 Superb location, Cute, Ranch, 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 103390
This cute ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and one bath with multiple upgrades! Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, dishwasher, disposal, gas range, microwave, bottom load freezer with ice maker. Not to mention High Efficiency washer/dryer laundry and all the hot water you will ever need with the tankless water heater. Brand new furnace and central air for year around comfort.
Commuting is never a problem. Light rail, hospitals, shopping, and popular restaurants are nearby. 10 minute commute to downtown or Tech Center.
Plenty of parking: one car garage with opener and street parking. Private backyard includes: large shed for storage and your bicycles. 6' privacy fence and 7' beautiful brick wall across the entire backyard. Highline bike path and Eisenhower Park are just a few blocks away as well as a new town center! This is a smoke free home.
Schedule a showing soon. This house won't last a week!
Lawn mowing and maintenance are tenant's responsibility.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103390
Property Id 103390
(RLNE4746124)