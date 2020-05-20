All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C

3357 South Monaco Street · No Longer Available
Location

3357 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C Available 09/05/19 Bright and Sunny 2 Bed in Monaco Place!!!!!!!! - Well cared for unit. New windows with lots of natural light. Hardwood floors all the way through. Spacious living room with wood fire place and vaulted ceiling. Balcony overlooking professionally maintained common ground. Detached car port plus additional parking in the front parking lot. Large master bedroom, with master bathroom and washer and dryer hook-up. Heat and A/C included, Indoor pool, workout. Close to Denver, DTC, Light Rail, Starbucks and Shopping!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4263082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have any available units?
3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have?
Some of 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C currently offering any rent specials?
3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C is pet friendly.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C offer parking?
Yes, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C offers parking.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have a pool?
Yes, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C has a pool.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have accessible units?
No, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C does not have units with dishwashers.
