3344 Williams St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer Home in Denver\'s Whittier Neighborhood is just a short jaunt to RiNO, Downtown Denver, City Park, I70, parks, recreation, breweries, shopping and schools. Great open floor plan kitchen and great room with a cool mud room closet off the back patio entrance. Upstairs includes 3 of the 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with jack and Jill sinks, laundry room with and nice walk in closet and walk in shower in the master suite. Plenty of storage in the full unfinished basement with 9ft ceilings. Air Conditioning. Washer Dryer provided.



2 off street parking spaces, fenced yard. Owner pays stormwater and trash, tenant pays gas, electricity and water. Dog Friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



