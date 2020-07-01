All apartments in Denver
3344 Williams St

3344 North Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

3344 North Williams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b97267003e ----
Newer Home in Denver\'s Whittier Neighborhood is just a short jaunt to RiNO, Downtown Denver, City Park, I70, parks, recreation, breweries, shopping and schools. Great open floor plan kitchen and great room with a cool mud room closet off the back patio entrance. Upstairs includes 3 of the 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with jack and Jill sinks, laundry room with and nice walk in closet and walk in shower in the master suite. Plenty of storage in the full unfinished basement with 9ft ceilings. Air Conditioning. Washer Dryer provided.

2 off street parking spaces, fenced yard. Owner pays stormwater and trash, tenant pays gas, electricity and water. Dog Friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Full Basement Unfinished
Open Floorplan
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 Williams St have any available units?
3344 Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 Williams St have?
Some of 3344 Williams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3344 Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 3344 Williams St offer parking?
No, 3344 Williams St does not offer parking.
Does 3344 Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3344 Williams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Williams St have a pool?
No, 3344 Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Williams St have accessible units?
No, 3344 Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Williams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 Williams St does not have units with dishwashers.

