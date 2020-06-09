3327 West 20th Ave

Amenities

Pleasing, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental on a vibrant Sloan Lake neighborhood in Denver. It comes with a 2.5-car detached garage and a 4-car driveway.



The pleasing and bright interior has big windows, recessed lighting, and wood-fired fireplace (not usable, for decorative purposes only). Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a smooth stoned countertop, fine modern cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Vessel vanity and shower stalls furnished its bathrooms.



In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with central air conditioning and heating. The exterior has a fenced yard and a patio. The renter must take care of the yard. The separate unit can be used as an office. Its right across the park.



This is a pet-friendly unit so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though. The tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Whereas the landlord will handle the water, trash, and sewage.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Walk Score: 75

Bike Score: 74



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Hallack Park, Jefferson Park and Melrose Inspirational Garden.



Bus lines:

20 20th Avenue - 0.3 mile

31 Federal Blvd - 0.3 mile

28 28th Avenue - 0.5 mile

16 West Colfax Avenue - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

W Union Station to Jefferson County Government Center-



