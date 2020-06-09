All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3327 West 20th Ave

3327 West 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3327 West 20th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasing, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental on a vibrant Sloan Lake neighborhood in Denver. It comes with a 2.5-car detached garage and a 4-car driveway.

The pleasing and bright interior has big windows, recessed lighting, and wood-fired fireplace (not usable, for decorative purposes only). Its lovely kitchen is equipped with a smooth stoned countertop, fine modern cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Vessel vanity and shower stalls furnished its bathrooms.

In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with central air conditioning and heating. The exterior has a fenced yard and a patio. The renter must take care of the yard. The separate unit can be used as an office. Its right across the park.

This is a pet-friendly unit so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited though. The tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. Whereas the landlord will handle the water, trash, and sewage.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Walk Score: 75
Bike Score: 74

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Hallack Park, Jefferson Park and Melrose Inspirational Garden.

Bus lines:
20 20th Avenue - 0.3 mile
31 Federal Blvd - 0.3 mile
28 28th Avenue - 0.5 mile
16 West Colfax Avenue - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
W Union Station to Jefferson County Government Center-

(RLNE5672667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 West 20th Ave have any available units?
3327 West 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 West 20th Ave have?
Some of 3327 West 20th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 West 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3327 West 20th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 West 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3327 West 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3327 West 20th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3327 West 20th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3327 West 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3327 West 20th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 West 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 3327 West 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3327 West 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3327 West 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 West 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3327 West 20th Ave has units with dishwashers.
