3327 Eliot St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5fba6a5090 ---- Nestled between stately Victorians, Craftsman Bungalows and Denver Square\'s that line the streets of Potter Highlands Historic District, the diverse architecture tells a story of the past and present of this historically rich neighborhood. This beautiful little home offers the perfect \"Denver Lifestyle\". It\'s location and convenience to fine and casual dining, shopping, fitness, parks and public library expands your living/playing space to enhance your quality of life. Get hip to \"LoHi\" where dogs introduce people, Bicycle cruises with 25-50 of your neighbors culminates at a local watering hole, LoHi Music Fest jams out, or the Farmer\'s market enriches your Saturday mornings. That\'s just a few of many things that are always going on in neighborhood--not to mention the amazing proximity to downtown. Invest in your future! Live the dream! Tenant pays most utilities, Trash is included. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. . 1 Parking Space Revovated Washer/Dryer