Amenities

parking pool elevator fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Another great listing by Matt Morgan with Renters Warehouse! New Paint , New Carpet , Dont like cleaning snow off your car then you will enjoy the covered parking, easy access to highway and light-rail. This is a must see before its gone! The Property opens to nice views and get cozy on those cold nights with the a great fire place to sit by with a warm drink . Lots of shopping close by from whole foods , king soopers too much to list. Call and set personal appointment today!