3324 West Scott Place

NOW LEASED! INCREDIBLE Entertaining Kitchen! Tons of Upgrades w/ Huge Yard and 3 Car Garage!
AVAILABILITY DATE: December 15th, 2018. Flexible lease start date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to two dogs are permitted. No other pet species.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Enter Property Yourself"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/763413?source=marketing
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Incredible, one of a kind entertaining kitchen with double islands, double sinks, multiple ovens
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley neighborhood
* Both bathrooms completely remodeled
* High end front load washer and dryer included
* ENORMOUS back yard
* Large Trex deck in back w/ grill
* Very rare THREE car garage
* Enormous unfinished basement for tons of storage
* Private gated driveway
* Radiant floor heat and forced air heat/AC
* All new electrical, efficiency updates including new custom windows, spray foam attic, and LED lighting
* Working gas fireplace
* Automatic pet door
* Storage above the garage accessed by a staircase
* Detached storage outbuilding
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 3-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/763413?source=marketing
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
