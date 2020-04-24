3324 West Scott Place

Amenities

NOW LEASED! INCREDIBLE Entertaining Kitchen! Tons of Upgrades w/ Huge Yard and 3 Car Garage!



AVAILABILITY DATE: December 15th, 2018. Flexible lease start date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to two dogs are permitted. No other pet species.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Incredible, one of a kind entertaining kitchen with double islands, double sinks, multiple ovens

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley neighborhood

* Both bathrooms completely remodeled

* High end front load washer and dryer included

* ENORMOUS back yard

* Large Trex deck in back w/ grill

* Very rare THREE car garage

* Enormous unfinished basement for tons of storage

* Private gated driveway

* Radiant floor heat and forced air heat/AC

* All new electrical, efficiency updates including new custom windows, spray foam attic, and LED lighting

* Working gas fireplace

* Automatic pet door

* Storage above the garage accessed by a staircase

* Detached storage outbuilding



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 3-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



