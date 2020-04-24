All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3324 West Scott Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3324 West Scott Place
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

3324 West Scott Place

3324 West Scott Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3324 West Scott Place, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW LEASED! INCREDIBLE Entertaining Kitchen! Tons of Upgrades w/ Huge Yard and 3 Car Garage!

AVAILABILITY DATE: December 15th, 2018. Flexible lease start date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to two dogs are permitted. No other pet species.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/763413?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Incredible, one of a kind entertaining kitchen with double islands, double sinks, multiple ovens
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Berkeley neighborhood
* Both bathrooms completely remodeled
* High end front load washer and dryer included
* ENORMOUS back yard
* Large Trex deck in back w/ grill
* Very rare THREE car garage
* Enormous unfinished basement for tons of storage
* Private gated driveway
* Radiant floor heat and forced air heat/AC
* All new electrical, efficiency updates including new custom windows, spray foam attic, and LED lighting
* Working gas fireplace
* Automatic pet door
* Storage above the garage accessed by a staircase
* Detached storage outbuilding

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 3-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-18 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/763413?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 West Scott Place have any available units?
3324 West Scott Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 West Scott Place have?
Some of 3324 West Scott Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 West Scott Place currently offering any rent specials?
3324 West Scott Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 West Scott Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 West Scott Place is pet friendly.
Does 3324 West Scott Place offer parking?
Yes, 3324 West Scott Place does offer parking.
Does 3324 West Scott Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 West Scott Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 West Scott Place have a pool?
No, 3324 West Scott Place does not have a pool.
Does 3324 West Scott Place have accessible units?
No, 3324 West Scott Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 West Scott Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 West Scott Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University