3318 N Marion St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful, fully remodeled, and spacious half duplex in southwest Cole! Large kitchen with high-end appliances (electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave), cabinetry, granite counters & island and a farmhouse sink. Exposed brick throughout the living area. Modern and sleek bathroom. Tons of storage and in-unit laundry. Not to mention, location! Easy access to downtown, minutes away from RiNo and all it has to offer, blocks away from 38th/Blake Station and highways! Plenty of private outdoor space as well as 2 off-street parking spots. Pets are allowed with an additional fee. Utilities (electricity, water, cable/internet, etc.) are tenant's responsibility. Come check it out and you will not be disappointed.