Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:20 AM

3318 N Marion St

3318 N Marion St · No Longer Available
Location

3318 N Marion St, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful, fully remodeled, and spacious half duplex in southwest Cole! Large kitchen with high-end appliances (electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave), cabinetry, granite counters & island and a farmhouse sink. Exposed brick throughout the living area. Modern and sleek bathroom. Tons of storage and in-unit laundry. Not to mention, location! Easy access to downtown, minutes away from RiNo and all it has to offer, blocks away from 38th/Blake Station and highways! Plenty of private outdoor space as well as 2 off-street parking spots. Pets are allowed with an additional fee. Utilities (electricity, water, cable/internet, etc.) are tenant's responsibility. Come check it out and you will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 N Marion St have any available units?
3318 N Marion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 N Marion St have?
Some of 3318 N Marion St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 N Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
3318 N Marion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 N Marion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 N Marion St is pet friendly.
Does 3318 N Marion St offer parking?
Yes, 3318 N Marion St offers parking.
Does 3318 N Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 N Marion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 N Marion St have a pool?
No, 3318 N Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 3318 N Marion St have accessible units?
No, 3318 N Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 N Marion St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 N Marion St has units with dishwashers.
