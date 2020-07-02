All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3315 West Arkansas Avenue
Last updated July 20 2019 at 8:54 PM

3315 West Arkansas Avenue

3315 West Arkansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

3315 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath house in Denver! Features new paint, new carpet, new tiled bath, dishwasher, 2 car garage, large lot. No application fee, must have verifiable rental history and income. Pets okay, tenant pays all utilities. Applications will not be considered until applicant has walked through the interior of the property. Click on the link below to set up a self showing.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/928114?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 West Arkansas Avenue have any available units?
3315 West Arkansas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 West Arkansas Avenue have?
Some of 3315 West Arkansas Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 West Arkansas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3315 West Arkansas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 West Arkansas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 West Arkansas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3315 West Arkansas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3315 West Arkansas Avenue offers parking.
Does 3315 West Arkansas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 West Arkansas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 West Arkansas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3315 West Arkansas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3315 West Arkansas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3315 West Arkansas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 West Arkansas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 West Arkansas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

