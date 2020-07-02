3315 West Arkansas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bed 1 bath house in Denver! Features new paint, new carpet, new tiled bath, dishwasher, 2 car garage, large lot. No application fee, must have verifiable rental history and income. Pets okay, tenant pays all utilities. Applications will not be considered until applicant has walked through the interior of the property. Click on the link below to set up a self showing.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/928114?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.