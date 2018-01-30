All apartments in Denver
330 South Krameria St.
330 South Krameria St.

330 South Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 South Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled single family home in the desirable South Hilltop Neighborhood. NEW Kitchen, NEW Bath, NEW Floors, NEW Doors & more..... - Completely remodeled home in the desirable South Hilltop Neighborhood of Denver. Blks to restaurants, public transportation, boutiques and just minutes to Downtown Denver and Cherry Creek. Wood Laminate flooring, Quartz Counter Tops (with glass back splash), New Kitchen Cabinets, Remodeled bath with Subway tile and glass border, New Doors (including a French Door to the backyard, Newer Appliances and Paint inside and outside. There is a beautiful fenced in yard with an outdoor patio and a 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer in the home.

www.denverrealestatemoguls.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4981275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 South Krameria St. have any available units?
330 South Krameria St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 South Krameria St. have?
Some of 330 South Krameria St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 South Krameria St. currently offering any rent specials?
330 South Krameria St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 South Krameria St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 South Krameria St. is pet friendly.
Does 330 South Krameria St. offer parking?
Yes, 330 South Krameria St. offers parking.
Does 330 South Krameria St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 South Krameria St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 South Krameria St. have a pool?
No, 330 South Krameria St. does not have a pool.
Does 330 South Krameria St. have accessible units?
No, 330 South Krameria St. does not have accessible units.
Does 330 South Krameria St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 South Krameria St. does not have units with dishwashers.
