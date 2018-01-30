330 South Krameria St.

Amenities

Remodeled single family home in the desirable South Hilltop Neighborhood. NEW Kitchen, NEW Bath, NEW Floors, NEW Doors & more..... - Completely remodeled home in the desirable South Hilltop Neighborhood of Denver. Blks to restaurants, public transportation, boutiques and just minutes to Downtown Denver and Cherry Creek. Wood Laminate flooring, Quartz Counter Tops (with glass back splash), New Kitchen Cabinets, Remodeled bath with Subway tile and glass border, New Doors (including a French Door to the backyard, Newer Appliances and Paint inside and outside. There is a beautiful fenced in yard with an outdoor patio and a 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer in the home.



No Cats Allowed



