Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

3299 Lowell Blvd #303

3299 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3299 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
~Live Large at Lowell~2 Bed 1 Bath - Fabulous 2 bed 1 bath condo in West Highlands! This updated condo comes with beautiful upgrades throughout, from the sleek modern kitchen to the tasteful 5 piece bath, you'll love every inch of this home! It comes with a large living room with dedicated dinning area, stainless steel appliances, beautiful flooring and tons of room to spread out! The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and the home has an in unit washer/ dryer, additional storage closet, 2 parking spots in the heated garage, large windows and a large deck with amazing views! With the home's central location, you'll always have something to do thanks to the tons of near by shops & restaurants!

Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

(RLNE4676248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 have any available units?
3299 Lowell Blvd #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 have?
Some of 3299 Lowell Blvd #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 currently offering any rent specials?
3299 Lowell Blvd #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 pet-friendly?
No, 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 offer parking?
Yes, 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 offers parking.
Does 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 have a pool?
No, 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 does not have a pool.
Does 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 have accessible units?
No, 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3299 Lowell Blvd #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
