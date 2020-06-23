3299 Lowell Blvd #303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

~Live Large at Lowell~2 Bed 1 Bath - Fabulous 2 bed 1 bath condo in West Highlands! This updated condo comes with beautiful upgrades throughout, from the sleek modern kitchen to the tasteful 5 piece bath, you'll love every inch of this home! It comes with a large living room with dedicated dinning area, stainless steel appliances, beautiful flooring and tons of room to spread out! The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and the home has an in unit washer/ dryer, additional storage closet, 2 parking spots in the heated garage, large windows and a large deck with amazing views! With the home's central location, you'll always have something to do thanks to the tons of near by shops & restaurants!



Additional Lease Terms:

*$40.00 Application fee

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



(RLNE4676248)