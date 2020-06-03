3290 Leyden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Lovely 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Denver!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - This lovely 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is available to rent starting May 15th!! Great location!! Located in Northeast Park Hill near Monaco and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in a nice, quiet area! Very close to several parks!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, transportation, schools, easy highway access, and more.



Huge corner lot!! Great layout! Very Spacious!! Big kitchen with lots of storage, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and lots of storage.



Rent is $2200/month. No utilities are included. No pets. Section 8 welcome!!



More pictures to come soon! Viewings begin immediately! In order to see the home, you must schedule a viewing. Do not bother the current tenants. To schedule a viewing, please contact 720-722-8495 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today! This one will go fast, so call now!



