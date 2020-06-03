All apartments in Denver
3290 Leyden Street

3290 Leyden Street
Location

3290 Leyden Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Lovely 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Denver!!! Section 8 Welcome!! - This lovely 4 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is available to rent starting May 15th!! Great location!! Located in Northeast Park Hill near Monaco and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in a nice, quiet area! Very close to several parks!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, transportation, schools, easy highway access, and more.

Huge corner lot!! Great layout! Very Spacious!! Big kitchen with lots of storage, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and lots of storage.

Rent is $2200/month. No utilities are included. No pets. Section 8 welcome!!

More pictures to come soon! Viewings begin immediately! In order to see the home, you must schedule a viewing. Do not bother the current tenants. To schedule a viewing, please contact 720-722-8495 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today! This one will go fast, so call now!

(RLNE3182891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3290 Leyden Street have any available units?
3290 Leyden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3290 Leyden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3290 Leyden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 Leyden Street pet-friendly?
No, 3290 Leyden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3290 Leyden Street offer parking?
No, 3290 Leyden Street does not offer parking.
Does 3290 Leyden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3290 Leyden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 Leyden Street have a pool?
No, 3290 Leyden Street does not have a pool.
Does 3290 Leyden Street have accessible units?
No, 3290 Leyden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 Leyden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3290 Leyden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3290 Leyden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3290 Leyden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
