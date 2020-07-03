3289 Spruce St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bba62f1069 ---- Contemporary 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home with almost 2600 sq ft of living space located in the Central Park West neighborhood of Stapleton. Very rare rental on desirable courtyard; Former model with all the upgrades and lots of light! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Main Level. Spacious Great Room with stone, gas fireplace; custom built ins along wall. Eat-In Kitchen with Dining Area equipped with granite counters, gas cook top, built in microwave, breakfast bar and pantry. Main Level also offers: Office Area; Boot bench/Mud Room; Powder Room. Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, private Balcony facing courtyard and water structure, 5 piece Bathroom with soaking tub and large walk in closet. Upstairs loft is ideal for Den, Study or Play Area. Finished Basement includes Family Room with Kitchenette and Bar, full Bathroom, Storage, and spacious Bedroom. Optional security system; central air; 2 Car Garage. Outdoor Living at its best ? amazing courtyard with water feature; spacious front porch; fenced in backyard with patio, and two side yards. Ideal location steps from the Stapleton Town Center and Founders Green. Close proximity to 80 Acre Central Park, Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Inspire/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 31st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping