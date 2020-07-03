All apartments in Denver
3289 Spruce St.

3289 Spruce St
Location

3289 Spruce St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bba62f1069 ---- Contemporary 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home with almost 2600 sq ft of living space located in the Central Park West neighborhood of Stapleton. Very rare rental on desirable courtyard; Former model with all the upgrades and lots of light! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Main Level. Spacious Great Room with stone, gas fireplace; custom built ins along wall. Eat-In Kitchen with Dining Area equipped with granite counters, gas cook top, built in microwave, breakfast bar and pantry. Main Level also offers: Office Area; Boot bench/Mud Room; Powder Room. Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, private Balcony facing courtyard and water structure, 5 piece Bathroom with soaking tub and large walk in closet. Upstairs loft is ideal for Den, Study or Play Area. Finished Basement includes Family Room with Kitchenette and Bar, full Bathroom, Storage, and spacious Bedroom. Optional security system; central air; 2 Car Garage. Outdoor Living at its best ? amazing courtyard with water feature; spacious front porch; fenced in backyard with patio, and two side yards. Ideal location steps from the Stapleton Town Center and Founders Green. Close proximity to 80 Acre Central Park, Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Inspire/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 31st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3289 Spruce St. have any available units?
3289 Spruce St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3289 Spruce St. have?
Some of 3289 Spruce St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3289 Spruce St. currently offering any rent specials?
3289 Spruce St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3289 Spruce St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3289 Spruce St. is pet friendly.
Does 3289 Spruce St. offer parking?
Yes, 3289 Spruce St. offers parking.
Does 3289 Spruce St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3289 Spruce St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3289 Spruce St. have a pool?
Yes, 3289 Spruce St. has a pool.
Does 3289 Spruce St. have accessible units?
No, 3289 Spruce St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3289 Spruce St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3289 Spruce St. does not have units with dishwashers.

