All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3251 Lawrence St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3251 Lawrence St
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

3251 Lawrence St

3251 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
River North Art District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3251 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ccfc1290a7 ---- Vintage home with a complete remodel in 2017 including - Stainless Steel appliances, Breakfast Nook, Laundry Room with W/D, & more. Only 1 block to Hop Alley (#1 Restaurant in Denver), IMT Winery, Epic Brewery dozens of bars & restaurants 1,200 Sq Ft Unit can be either furnished as-is or unfurnished Dedicated laundry room w/ WD Updated kitchen w/ SS appliances Breakfast nook Fenced front yard & patio HDTV 93 Walk Score Private back yard (currently undergoing renovation) No central AC but window unit air conditioning in both bedrooms $45 Application fee $2100 Security deposit Tenant responsible for all utilities No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Lawrence St have any available units?
3251 Lawrence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Lawrence St have?
Some of 3251 Lawrence St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Lawrence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Lawrence St pet-friendly?
No, 3251 Lawrence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3251 Lawrence St offer parking?
No, 3251 Lawrence St does not offer parking.
Does 3251 Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 Lawrence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 3251 Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 3251 Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3251 Lawrence St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University