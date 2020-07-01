3251 Lawrence St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ccfc1290a7 ---- Vintage home with a complete remodel in 2017 including - Stainless Steel appliances, Breakfast Nook, Laundry Room with W/D, & more. Only 1 block to Hop Alley (#1 Restaurant in Denver), IMT Winery, Epic Brewery dozens of bars & restaurants 1,200 Sq Ft Unit can be either furnished as-is or unfurnished Dedicated laundry room w/ WD Updated kitchen w/ SS appliances Breakfast nook Fenced front yard & patio HDTV 93 Walk Score Private back yard (currently undergoing renovation) No central AC but window unit air conditioning in both bedrooms $45 Application fee $2100 Security deposit Tenant responsible for all utilities No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300