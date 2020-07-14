Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill

3249 W. Fairview Place #211 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 2-Story 1-Bedroom/1.5-Bathroom Loft in The Highlands Available July!! - Large great space to call your next new home in this historic building in the Highlands.



The main living level offers great light, wood plantation blinds, ceiling fan, exposed brick wall and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Cherry wood finishes and 12-foot ceilings in the living & dining room. Custom kitchen with slab granite, cherry cabinets, and nickel finishes.



Upstairs is a huge master bedroom retreat complete with sitting room space, office space, and vaulted ceilings. Tall triple windows offer tons of natural light. A walk-in closet, custom bath, and even a little deck for late night decompressing or coffee in the morning are all located upstairs.



Rooftop deck for all residents and guests. Great place to socialize. Come down to relax, barbecue and just enjoy!



Water, sewer, trash, and gas all included! One reserved parking space in the private parking lot and lots of street parking for guests too. Washer and dryer also included. HOA charges move-in/move-out fees.



Pet friendly with additional pet deposit.



Located in the popular Highlands neighborhood just steps from Highland Park, you'll enjoy the convenience of being just minutes to Downtown Denver, LoHi, and tons of dining and entertainment options.



Quality, character and ambiance - it simply feels like home.



***THIS PROPERTY REQUIRES A $275 DOLLAR MOVE IN FEE PER THE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION. THERE IS ALSO A $100 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT FOR THE SERVICE ELEVATOR KEY.***



VIDEO TOUR OF HOME: https://youtu.be/RJzOxDj4TvA



(RLNE4868542)