3249 W. Fairview Place #211.
3249 W. Fairview Place #211
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

3249 W. Fairview Place #211

3249 West Fairview Place · No Longer Available
Location

3249 West Fairview Place, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
3249 W. Fairview Place #211 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 2-Story 1-Bedroom/1.5-Bathroom Loft in The Highlands Available July!! - Large great space to call your next new home in this historic building in the Highlands.

The main living level offers great light, wood plantation blinds, ceiling fan, exposed brick wall and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Cherry wood finishes and 12-foot ceilings in the living & dining room. Custom kitchen with slab granite, cherry cabinets, and nickel finishes.

Upstairs is a huge master bedroom retreat complete with sitting room space, office space, and vaulted ceilings. Tall triple windows offer tons of natural light. A walk-in closet, custom bath, and even a little deck for late night decompressing or coffee in the morning are all located upstairs.

Rooftop deck for all residents and guests. Great place to socialize. Come down to relax, barbecue and just enjoy!

Water, sewer, trash, and gas all included! One reserved parking space in the private parking lot and lots of street parking for guests too. Washer and dryer also included. HOA charges move-in/move-out fees.

Pet friendly with additional pet deposit.

Located in the popular Highlands neighborhood just steps from Highland Park, you'll enjoy the convenience of being just minutes to Downtown Denver, LoHi, and tons of dining and entertainment options.

Quality, character and ambiance - it simply feels like home.

***THIS PROPERTY REQUIRES A $275 DOLLAR MOVE IN FEE PER THE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION. THERE IS ALSO A $100 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT FOR THE SERVICE ELEVATOR KEY.***

VIDEO TOUR OF HOME: https://youtu.be/RJzOxDj4TvA

(RLNE4868542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 have any available units?
3249 W. Fairview Place #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 have?
Some of 3249 W. Fairview Place #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 currently offering any rent specials?
3249 W. Fairview Place #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 is pet friendly.
Does 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 offer parking?
Yes, 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 offers parking.
Does 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 have a pool?
No, 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 does not have a pool.
Does 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 have accessible units?
No, 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3249 W. Fairview Place #211 has units with dishwashers.

