Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

3222 Bryant St

3222 Bryant Street
Location

3222 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3222 Bryant - Property Id: 170970

Yes it is a 'Tiny' house but has a huge kitchen and private large fenced yard with 2 sitting areas plus the awesome location.

Red brick 1 Bedroom Carriage House in the hottest neighborhood in Denver. Voted the "Coolest Neighborhood Nobody Knows About" by Westword, this home is steps from shopping and 15 brand new restaurants. On top of that - you are also walking distance from the hip and trendy Highland Square which features several bars, restaurants and cool shops. On the other side, the new Highland Pedestrian Bridge which links this neighborhood to the 16th street mall and Downtown. This Bridge, as you will see, has created a new excitement (hence all the new restaurants) in this already great neighborhood.

This almost Loft Like home features stained concrete and stone floors that will last a lifetime. A brand new, kitchen with stone floors and tile back splash. The large bathroom has stone tile floors and tub surround. The bathroom is also where the washer and dryer are located.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170970
Property Id 170970

(RLNE5458408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Bryant St have any available units?
3222 Bryant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Bryant St have?
Some of 3222 Bryant St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Bryant St currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Bryant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Bryant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 Bryant St is pet friendly.
Does 3222 Bryant St offer parking?
No, 3222 Bryant St does not offer parking.
Does 3222 Bryant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3222 Bryant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Bryant St have a pool?
No, 3222 Bryant St does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Bryant St have accessible units?
No, 3222 Bryant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Bryant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Bryant St has units with dishwashers.
