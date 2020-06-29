3222 Bryant St

Amenities

3222 Bryant - Property Id: 170970



Yes it is a 'Tiny' house but has a huge kitchen and private large fenced yard with 2 sitting areas plus the awesome location.



Red brick 1 Bedroom Carriage House in the hottest neighborhood in Denver. Voted the "Coolest Neighborhood Nobody Knows About" by Westword, this home is steps from shopping and 15 brand new restaurants. On top of that - you are also walking distance from the hip and trendy Highland Square which features several bars, restaurants and cool shops. On the other side, the new Highland Pedestrian Bridge which links this neighborhood to the 16th street mall and Downtown. This Bridge, as you will see, has created a new excitement (hence all the new restaurants) in this already great neighborhood.



This almost Loft Like home features stained concrete and stone floors that will last a lifetime. A brand new, kitchen with stone floors and tile back splash. The large bathroom has stone tile floors and tub surround. The bathroom is also where the washer and dryer are located.

