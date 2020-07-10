All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3220 S Grape St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3220 S Grape St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

3220 S Grape St

3220 South Grape Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3220 South Grape Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
-Ranch level, single family home
-3 Bedrooms (basement bedroom non-conforming)
-2 bathrooms, (1 main level, 1 in basement bedroom)
-Great, quiet neighborhood.
-Finished Basement.
-Living areas both upstairs and downstairs.
-Large laundry room in basement with plenty of storage. -Spacious fenced in backyard with covered patio and shed.
-Central AC
-Off street parking, NO garage

Minutes to Light Rail, I-25, Highline Canal Trail and Eisenhower Park. Dog friendly with $350 pet deposit.

Application fee of $40 per adult over 18

Schedule a showing today by contacting Dillon via phone/text at 303-332-4529 or apply at www.NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 S Grape St have any available units?
3220 S Grape St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 S Grape St have?
Some of 3220 S Grape St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 S Grape St currently offering any rent specials?
3220 S Grape St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 S Grape St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 S Grape St is pet friendly.
Does 3220 S Grape St offer parking?
Yes, 3220 S Grape St offers parking.
Does 3220 S Grape St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 S Grape St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 S Grape St have a pool?
No, 3220 S Grape St does not have a pool.
Does 3220 S Grape St have accessible units?
No, 3220 S Grape St does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 S Grape St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 S Grape St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University