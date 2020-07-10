3220 S Grape St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

-Ranch level, single family home

-3 Bedrooms (basement bedroom non-conforming)

-2 bathrooms, (1 main level, 1 in basement bedroom)

-Great, quiet neighborhood.

-Finished Basement.

-Living areas both upstairs and downstairs.

-Large laundry room in basement with plenty of storage. -Spacious fenced in backyard with covered patio and shed.

-Central AC

-Off street parking, NO garage



Minutes to Light Rail, I-25, Highline Canal Trail and Eisenhower Park. Dog friendly with $350 pet deposit.



Application fee of $40 per adult over 18



Schedule a showing today by contacting Dillon via phone/text at 303-332-4529 or apply at www.NewAgeRE.com