Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3218 Tejon St Unit B6

3218 Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3218 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Spacious LoHI Two Bedroom - Wrap Around Balcony! - Property Id: 236445

B5 Floor Plan. One of the only two bedroom options for this property with may availability. Features a unique wrap around balcony that fully covers two exterior walls of the apartment, perfect for outdoor dining and house parties!

Our residence is a boutique apartment community in exciting Lower Highlands combining upscale, distinctive design with unmatched finishes and amenities. Residents enjoy proximity to neighborhood galleries, local shops and the city's most innovative restaurants and bars, along with incredible views of the city skyline and mountains.

*pricing & availability subject to changes*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236445
Property Id 236445

(RLNE5783590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 have any available units?
3218 Tejon St Unit B6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 have?
Some of 3218 Tejon St Unit B6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Tejon St Unit B6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 offer parking?
No, 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 does not offer parking.
Does 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 have a pool?
No, 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 have accessible units?
No, 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 Tejon St Unit B6 has units with dishwashers.

