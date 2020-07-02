Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3217 Newton St Available 01/01/20 Updated Condo in Highlands Square - Bright and sunny one bedroom condo in highly desirable Highlands Square. Enjoy living just steps away from all your favorite restaurants and shops on 32nd Avenue. This condo lives much larger than its ~600 square feet. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and remodeled bathroom is bright and fresh with white subway tile. Hardwoods throughout and A/C! Condo comes with it's own washer/dryer, parking space, and spacious balcony. Trash, recycling, composting, water and snow removal included. Can't beat this location!



(RLNE4617996)