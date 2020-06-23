All apartments in Denver
3217 Newton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3217 Newton St

3217 North Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3217 North Newton Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Condo in Highlands Square - Bright and sunny one bedroom condo in highly desirable Highlands Square. Enjoy living just steps away from all your favorite restaurants and shops on 32nd Avenue. This condo lives much larger than its ~600 square feet. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and remodeled bathroom is bright and fresh with white subway tile. Hardwoods throughout and A/C! Condo comes with it's own washer/dryer, parking space, and spacious balcony. Trash, recycling, composting, water and snow removal included. Can't beat this location!

(RLNE4617996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Newton St have any available units?
3217 Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Newton St have?
Some of 3217 Newton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Newton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Newton St offers parking.
Does 3217 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 Newton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Newton St have a pool?
No, 3217 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 3217 Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Newton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Newton St does not have units with dishwashers.
