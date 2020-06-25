3212 Stuart St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available 05/15/20 West Highlands!Huge Living Room! Deck! W/D in Unit - Property Id: 113133



Bright, sunny, renovated apartment in the heart of West Highlands. Three sunny bedrooms (2 average size, 1 larger with loft area) tiled bathroom, good size kitchen with newer stove, dishwasher and microwave, granite counter tops. Washer and dryer being installed in unit. Sunny deck right off kitchen! Beautiful hardwood floors, central A/C, wood burning fireplace, large front porch and side yard w/ built-in BBQ grill.

Just a few blocks to restaurants, breweries, and quaint shops on 32nd Ave and to the vibrant Tennyson business area. Sloan Lake nearby! Plenty of street parking. Bus stop to downtown across the street. If interested, please call 847-507-8212. Available June 1st, possibly May 15th.

