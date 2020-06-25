All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3212 Stuart St

3212 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Available 05/15/20 West Highlands!Huge Living Room! Deck! W/D in Unit - Property Id: 113133

Bright, sunny, renovated apartment in the heart of West Highlands. Three sunny bedrooms (2 average size, 1 larger with loft area) tiled bathroom, good size kitchen with newer stove, dishwasher and microwave, granite counter tops. Washer and dryer being installed in unit. Sunny deck right off kitchen! Beautiful hardwood floors, central A/C, wood burning fireplace, large front porch and side yard w/ built-in BBQ grill.
Just a few blocks to restaurants, breweries, and quaint shops on 32nd Ave and to the vibrant Tennyson business area. Sloan Lake nearby! Plenty of street parking. Bus stop to downtown across the street. If interested, please call 847-507-8212. Available June 1st, possibly May 15th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113133
Property Id 113133

(RLNE5704583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Stuart St have any available units?
3212 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Stuart St have?
Some of 3212 Stuart St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Stuart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Stuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Stuart St is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Stuart St offer parking?
No, 3212 Stuart St does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 Stuart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 3212 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 3212 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Stuart St has units with dishwashers.
