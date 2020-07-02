All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3195 Blake Street
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:42 AM

3195 Blake Street

3195 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Location

3195 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This bright and open 1-Bed/1-Bath loft is located in the desirable Fire Clay Lofts, a vibrant gated community, in the heart of the River North (RiNo) Art District, a historically industrial neighborhood that's transforming into one of Denver's hippest hangouts. Located just a few blocks south of the “Train to the Plane” Blake Street rail station, this condominium unit offers unprecedented access to DIA, Denver’s Historic Union Station, and the numerous destinations available to those seeking mass transit options.

Within walking distance are Denver’s newest and finest breweries, restaurants and art galleries. For baseball fans, Coors Field is about a 15 minute stroll, or walk a few steps around the building and catch one of the parking shuttles right to the stadium.

The kitchen is warm, open and modern, and includes maple cabinets, newer appliances and a sizable work area.

The large, open living room/dining area allow for an infinite number of furniture configurations, accommodating any lifestyle. Large windows a sliding glass door adorn the South wall with access to a private balcony with city views and the downtown skyline beyond.

There are plenty of storage options as the loft-style bedroom features a walk-in closet with shelving in addition to 2 other closets on the main-floor. The main-floor bathroom features a full size bathtub as well as a washer and dryer. A single, secured parking space is provided at no additional cost.

Well-behaved dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Book your showing now at www.homevault.com, or call Mike O’Neal at 720-256-2562 for additional information. Available Jan 15 1 2020. Equal Opportunity Housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3195 Blake Street have any available units?
3195 Blake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3195 Blake Street have?
Some of 3195 Blake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3195 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3195 Blake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3195 Blake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3195 Blake Street is pet friendly.
Does 3195 Blake Street offer parking?
Yes, 3195 Blake Street offers parking.
Does 3195 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3195 Blake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3195 Blake Street have a pool?
No, 3195 Blake Street does not have a pool.
Does 3195 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 3195 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3195 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3195 Blake Street does not have units with dishwashers.

