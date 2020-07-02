3195 Blake Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

This bright and open 1-Bed/1-Bath loft is located in the desirable Fire Clay Lofts, a vibrant gated community, in the heart of the River North (RiNo) Art District, a historically industrial neighborhood that's transforming into one of Denver's hippest hangouts. Located just a few blocks south of the “Train to the Plane” Blake Street rail station, this condominium unit offers unprecedented access to DIA, Denver’s Historic Union Station, and the numerous destinations available to those seeking mass transit options.



Within walking distance are Denver’s newest and finest breweries, restaurants and art galleries. For baseball fans, Coors Field is about a 15 minute stroll, or walk a few steps around the building and catch one of the parking shuttles right to the stadium.



The kitchen is warm, open and modern, and includes maple cabinets, newer appliances and a sizable work area.



The large, open living room/dining area allow for an infinite number of furniture configurations, accommodating any lifestyle. Large windows a sliding glass door adorn the South wall with access to a private balcony with city views and the downtown skyline beyond.



There are plenty of storage options as the loft-style bedroom features a walk-in closet with shelving in addition to 2 other closets on the main-floor. The main-floor bathroom features a full size bathtub as well as a washer and dryer. A single, secured parking space is provided at no additional cost.



Well-behaved dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis.



Book your showing now at www.homevault.com, or call Mike O’Neal at 720-256-2562 for additional information. Available Jan 15 1 2020. Equal Opportunity Housing.