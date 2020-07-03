3171 Blake Street

Amenities

RiNo LOFT FOR RENT! Prime location only blocks from all the action in Downtown, LoDo, and RiNo. This is a rare townhome style unit in the Fire Clay lofts with an open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, and master ensuite with plenty of natural light. You'll love entertaining on your large patio complete with a gas grill, fire pit table set, table w/ chairs, and planters!

This unit includes brand new custom cellular blinds, washer/dryer as well as additional storage in the garage. Only an 11-minute walk to Union Station. Snag this opportunity for chic urban living.