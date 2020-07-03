All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 PM

3171 Blake Street

3171 Blake Street · No Longer Available
Location

3171 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

RiNo LOFT FOR RENT! Prime location only blocks from all the action in Downtown, LoDo, and RiNo. This is a rare townhome style unit in the Fire Clay lofts with an open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, and master ensuite with plenty of natural light. You'll love entertaining on your large patio complete with a gas grill, fire pit table set, table w/ chairs, and planters!
This unit includes brand new custom cellular blinds, washer/dryer as well as additional storage in the garage. Only an 11-minute walk to Union Station. Snag this opportunity for chic urban living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3171 Blake Street have any available units?
3171 Blake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3171 Blake Street have?
Some of 3171 Blake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3171 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3171 Blake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3171 Blake Street pet-friendly?
No, 3171 Blake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3171 Blake Street offer parking?
Yes, 3171 Blake Street offers parking.
Does 3171 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3171 Blake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3171 Blake Street have a pool?
No, 3171 Blake Street does not have a pool.
Does 3171 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 3171 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3171 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3171 Blake Street does not have units with dishwashers.

