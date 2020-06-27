3170 Vallejo Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful newer town-home in the heart of Denver's LoHi Neighborhood. You will find numerous excellent restaurants and entertainment options within steps of your door. The popularity of

this neighborhood will make you appreciate the convenience of having your own two car attached garage. The rooftop deck is a great spot to enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the

mountains, or in the evening, fire up the gas grill and enjoy your in-home dining around the gas fire-pit while enjoying the view of Downtown city lights or, if you prefer, the clear Colorado view of

the stars.



Key Features:

- 2 Bedrooms (each with own bathroom)

- 2.5 Bathrooms (including 1/2 bath on main floor)

- 2 Car Attached Garage w/ Extra Storage Space

- Large Rooftop Deck

- Rooftop BBQ (with permanent natural gas line)

- Rooftop Gas Fire-pit (with permanent natural gas line)

- Natural Gas Fireplace in Living Room

- Upgraded Hardwood Flooring

- Upgraded Kitchen with Over-sized Cabinets and Stainless Appliances

- Stacked Washer/Dryer (conveniently located on floor with bedrooms)

- Blackout Shades in Sleeping Areas

- ADT Security System

- 2 Blocks from Little Man!!



Walk Score of 88 - http://walk.sc/1J6l1fH



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,189, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,189, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.