Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:57 PM

3170 Vallejo Street

3170 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3170 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful newer town-home in the heart of Denver's LoHi Neighborhood. You will find numerous excellent restaurants and entertainment options within steps of your door. The popularity of
this neighborhood will make you appreciate the convenience of having your own two car attached garage. The rooftop deck is a great spot to enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the
mountains, or in the evening, fire up the gas grill and enjoy your in-home dining around the gas fire-pit while enjoying the view of Downtown city lights or, if you prefer, the clear Colorado view of
the stars.

Key Features:
- 2 Bedrooms (each with own bathroom)
- 2.5 Bathrooms (including 1/2 bath on main floor)
- 2 Car Attached Garage w/ Extra Storage Space
- Large Rooftop Deck
- Rooftop BBQ (with permanent natural gas line)
- Rooftop Gas Fire-pit (with permanent natural gas line)
- Natural Gas Fireplace in Living Room
- Upgraded Hardwood Flooring
- Upgraded Kitchen with Over-sized Cabinets and Stainless Appliances
- Stacked Washer/Dryer (conveniently located on floor with bedrooms)
- Blackout Shades in Sleeping Areas
- ADT Security System
- 2 Blocks from Little Man!!

Walk Score of 88 - http://walk.sc/1J6l1fH

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,189, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,189, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3170 Vallejo Street have any available units?
3170 Vallejo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3170 Vallejo Street have?
Some of 3170 Vallejo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3170 Vallejo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3170 Vallejo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3170 Vallejo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3170 Vallejo Street is pet friendly.
Does 3170 Vallejo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3170 Vallejo Street offers parking.
Does 3170 Vallejo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3170 Vallejo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3170 Vallejo Street have a pool?
No, 3170 Vallejo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3170 Vallejo Street have accessible units?
No, 3170 Vallejo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3170 Vallejo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3170 Vallejo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
