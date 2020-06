Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Victorian in the Highlands. Only 5 minutes from Down town, 3 minutes from the highway, and 5 minutes from the Highlands night life, the location is close to everything. Land Lord is very easy to work with and flexible on lease terms. 2 beds 1 Bath 1 car garage and large back yard. Call or Email for a showing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3163-w-28th-ave-denver-co-80211-usa/168709a9-b567-4c39-bd5a-7863940f4c0f



(RLNE5832114)