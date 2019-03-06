All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3159 Hanover Street

3159 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

3159 Hanover Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a2f0eeb0a4 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Exquisite 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home with 2407 sq. ft. of Living Space located in the East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton. This corner lot home is full of upgrades! Stunning hardwood floors flow throughout the first level to include the Kitchen and Great Room. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen is adorned with stainless appliances and high end cabinets. Oversized Master Suite includes a 5 piece Master Bath with soaking tub, as well as extra space for a sitting area or desk in the Bedroom. Finished Basement is 600 sq. ft. of Living Space to include a Bedroom and a Full Bath. Outdoor Living is spectacular with a wrap-around Front Porch and beautiful fenced in Yard. Central AC, Washer/Dryer, Ceiling; 2 car alley loaded attached Garage. One block from Sand Creek Regional Greenway and Bluff Lake Nature Center! Walking distance to the Central Park Recreational Center, F-15 Pool/Park and East Bridge Town Center. Close proximity to the 80 acre Central Park, Westerly Creek Greenbelt with paths and trails, Pocket Parks, Light Rail Station, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/Swigert/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA/High Tech schools. Location convenient to North Field Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available October 17th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3159 Hanover Street have any available units?
3159 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3159 Hanover Street have?
Some of 3159 Hanover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3159 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
3159 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3159 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3159 Hanover Street is pet friendly.
Does 3159 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 3159 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 3159 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3159 Hanover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3159 Hanover Street have a pool?
Yes, 3159 Hanover Street has a pool.
Does 3159 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 3159 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3159 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3159 Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.

