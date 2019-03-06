3159 Hanover Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a2f0eeb0a4 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Exquisite 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home with 2407 sq. ft. of Living Space located in the East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton. This corner lot home is full of upgrades! Stunning hardwood floors flow throughout the first level to include the Kitchen and Great Room. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen is adorned with stainless appliances and high end cabinets. Oversized Master Suite includes a 5 piece Master Bath with soaking tub, as well as extra space for a sitting area or desk in the Bedroom. Finished Basement is 600 sq. ft. of Living Space to include a Bedroom and a Full Bath. Outdoor Living is spectacular with a wrap-around Front Porch and beautiful fenced in Yard. Central AC, Washer/Dryer, Ceiling; 2 car alley loaded attached Garage. One block from Sand Creek Regional Greenway and Bluff Lake Nature Center! Walking distance to the Central Park Recreational Center, F-15 Pool/Park and East Bridge Town Center. Close proximity to the 80 acre Central Park, Westerly Creek Greenbelt with paths and trails, Pocket Parks, Light Rail Station, Stapleton Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/Swigert/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA/High Tech schools. Location convenient to North Field Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available October 17th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Town Center