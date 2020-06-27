3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court guest parking hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

One Bedroom Condo with Many Amenities and Central Location! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/963495?source=marketing



This one-bedroom condo is conveniently located in a prime location. Walking distance to local grocery stores, dining, and shopping. Just a short 6-minute drive to the closest light rail station. Features living room with fireplace, covered balcony, kitchen with appliances, dining area, air conditioning and washer dryer. This home also comes with designated covered parking space plus one other parking space and assigned storage space. The complex has great amenities including 2 pools (one inside), sauna, tennis court, workout area, racquetball courts, and huge clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Centrally located and within walking distance to Tamarac Square, East Moore and Rosamond Parks and just minutes away from Whole Foods. Complex backs to Hutchinson Park and across the street from James Bible Park and has easy access to I-225 and I-25. Utilities included with rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage! Sorry, no pets allowed.



Features at a glance:

-Central gas heat and A/C

-Balcony

-Community indoor pool and outdoor pool, sauna, tennis courts,

clubhouse, workout facilities, and racquetball court

-Two assigned parking spaces, one covered

-Plenty of guest parking

-One-bedroom

-One bath

-Exterior lockable storage

-Formica countertops

-Built in 1978

-Approximately 728 square feet



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Microwave

-Dishwasher

-Garbage disposal

-Washer/Dryer combo unit



Leasing information:

Contract type: 12-month lease

Utilities paid: HOA, water, sewer, garbage

Utilities paid by tenant: Gas, Electric



Pets:

Sorry no pets considered



Nearby schools in Denver

-Holm Elementary

-Hamilton Middle

-Thomas Jefferson High



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Licensed in the State of Colorado



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3403160)