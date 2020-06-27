3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305

Amenities
This one-bedroom condo is conveniently located in a prime location. Walking distance to local grocery stores, dining, and shopping. Just a short 6-minute drive to the closest light rail station. Features living room with fireplace, covered balcony, kitchen with appliances, dining area, air conditioning and washer dryer. This home also comes with designated covered parking space plus one other parking space and assigned storage space. The complex has great amenities including 2 pools (one inside), sauna, tennis court, workout area, racquetball courts, and huge clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Centrally located and within walking distance to Tamarac Square, East Moore and Rosamond Parks and just minutes away from Whole Foods. Complex backs to Hutchinson Park and across the street from James Bible Park and has easy access to I-225 and I-25. Utilities included with rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage! Sorry, no pets allowed.
Features at a glance:
-Central gas heat and A/C
-Balcony
-Community indoor pool and outdoor pool, sauna, tennis courts,
clubhouse, workout facilities, and racquetball court
-Two assigned parking spaces, one covered
-Plenty of guest parking
-One-bedroom
-One bath
-Exterior lockable storage
-Formica countertops
-Built in 1978
-Approximately 728 square feet
Appliances included:
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Garbage disposal
-Washer/Dryer combo unit
Leasing information:
Contract type: 12-month lease
Utilities paid: HOA, water, sewer, garbage
Utilities paid by tenant: Gas, Electric
Pets:
Sorry no pets considered
Nearby schools in Denver
-Holm Elementary
-Hamilton Middle
-Thomas Jefferson High
