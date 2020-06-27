All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305

3141 South Tamarac Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3141 South Tamarac Drive, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
One Bedroom Condo with Many Amenities and Central Location! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/963495?source=marketing

This one-bedroom condo is conveniently located in a prime location. Walking distance to local grocery stores, dining, and shopping. Just a short 6-minute drive to the closest light rail station. Features living room with fireplace, covered balcony, kitchen with appliances, dining area, air conditioning and washer dryer. This home also comes with designated covered parking space plus one other parking space and assigned storage space. The complex has great amenities including 2 pools (one inside), sauna, tennis court, workout area, racquetball courts, and huge clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Centrally located and within walking distance to Tamarac Square, East Moore and Rosamond Parks and just minutes away from Whole Foods. Complex backs to Hutchinson Park and across the street from James Bible Park and has easy access to I-225 and I-25. Utilities included with rent: Water, Sewer, Garbage! Sorry, no pets allowed.

Features at a glance:
-Central gas heat and A/C
-Balcony
-Community indoor pool and outdoor pool, sauna, tennis courts,
clubhouse, workout facilities, and racquetball court
-Two assigned parking spaces, one covered
-Plenty of guest parking
-One-bedroom
-One bath
-Exterior lockable storage
-Formica countertops
-Built in 1978
-Approximately 728 square feet

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Microwave
-Dishwasher
-Garbage disposal
-Washer/Dryer combo unit

Leasing information:
Contract type: 12-month lease
Utilities paid: HOA, water, sewer, garbage
Utilities paid by tenant: Gas, Electric

Pets:
Sorry no pets considered

Nearby schools in Denver
-Holm Elementary
-Hamilton Middle
-Thomas Jefferson High

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3403160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 have any available units?
3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 have?
Some of 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 currently offering any rent specials?
3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 is pet friendly.
Does 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 offer parking?
Yes, 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 offers parking.
Does 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 have a pool?
Yes, 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 has a pool.
Does 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 have accessible units?
No, 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3141 S Tamarac Dr Apt F305 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University