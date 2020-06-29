3131 W. 38th Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Highlands Home, Great Location! - Property Id: 157581



You will find this lovely Tudor charming and accommodating. Recently remodeled bathroom, living areas and bedrooms. The home can remain fully furnished, if preferred. Includes washer and dryer, small garage for storage, and 2 living room areas. Located in the hottest neighborhood in Denver, Highlands! You will be walking distance to awesome restaurants next door and at Highlands Square, Mile High Stadium, the heart of downtown Denver and many other attractions less than 2 miles away. No pets or smoking allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157581p

Property Id 157581



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5162782)