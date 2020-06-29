All apartments in Denver
3131 W. 38th Ave.
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

3131 W. 38th Ave.

3131 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3131 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highlands Home, Great Location! - Property Id: 157581

You will find this lovely Tudor charming and accommodating. Recently remodeled bathroom, living areas and bedrooms. The home can remain fully furnished, if preferred. Includes washer and dryer, small garage for storage, and 2 living room areas. Located in the hottest neighborhood in Denver, Highlands! You will be walking distance to awesome restaurants next door and at Highlands Square, Mile High Stadium, the heart of downtown Denver and many other attractions less than 2 miles away. No pets or smoking allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157581p
Property Id 157581

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 W. 38th Ave. have any available units?
3131 W. 38th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 W. 38th Ave. have?
Some of 3131 W. 38th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 W. 38th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3131 W. 38th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 W. 38th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3131 W. 38th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3131 W. 38th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3131 W. 38th Ave. offers parking.
Does 3131 W. 38th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 W. 38th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 W. 38th Ave. have a pool?
No, 3131 W. 38th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3131 W. 38th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3131 W. 38th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 W. 38th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 W. 38th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
