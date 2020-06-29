3131 W. 38th Ave.

Amenities
Highlands Home, Great Location! - Property Id: 157581
You will find this lovely Tudor charming and accommodating. Recently remodeled bathroom, living areas and bedrooms. The home can remain fully furnished, if preferred. Includes washer and dryer, small garage for storage, and 2 living room areas. Located in the hottest neighborhood in Denver, Highlands! You will be walking distance to awesome restaurants next door and at Highlands Square, Mile High Stadium, the heart of downtown Denver and many other attractions less than 2 miles away. No pets or smoking allowed.
No Pets Allowed
