3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit located in the historic Glove Factory District of the Highlands. It has large, mature trees, wide streets, off-street parking, and is located less than one mile from Sloan's Lake. Updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new range, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer, and a swamp cooler for hot summer days. Open-concept living room with plenty of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors.
Close to Jefferson Park, dining, shopping, and Downtown Denver.
$1750 Rent/month - $1750 Security Deposit
Resident Utilities: Xcel electric, $40/month flat fee for water/sewer/trash/gas, choice of cable internet.
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit Per Pet (if applicable)
