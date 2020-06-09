3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200

Amenities

MOVE IN READY



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit located in the historic Glove Factory District of the Highlands. It has large, mature trees, wide streets, off-street parking, and is located less than one mile from Sloan's Lake. Updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new range, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer, and a swamp cooler for hot summer days. Open-concept living room with plenty of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors.



Close to Jefferson Park, dining, shopping, and Downtown Denver.



$1750 Rent/month - $1750 Security Deposit



Resident Utilities: Xcel electric, $40/month flat fee for water/sewer/trash/gas, choice of cable internet.



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit Per Pet (if applicable)



For Showings, call or text Natasha @ (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person showings*



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.