Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200

3120 West 23rd Avenue · (720) 749-0475
Location

3120 West 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
MOVE IN READY

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit located in the historic Glove Factory District of the Highlands. It has large, mature trees, wide streets, off-street parking, and is located less than one mile from Sloan's Lake. Updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new range, refrigerator, microwave, washer/dryer, and a swamp cooler for hot summer days. Open-concept living room with plenty of natural light and beautiful hardwood floors.

Close to Jefferson Park, dining, shopping, and Downtown Denver.

$1750 Rent/month - $1750 Security Deposit

Resident Utilities: Xcel electric, $40/month flat fee for water/sewer/trash/gas, choice of cable internet.

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit Per Pet (if applicable)

For Showings, call or text Natasha @ (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person showings*

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 have any available units?
3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 have?
Some of 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 currently offering any rent specials?
3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 pet-friendly?
No, 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 offer parking?
Yes, 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 does offer parking.
Does 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 have a pool?
No, 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 does not have a pool.
Does 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 have accessible units?
No, 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200 does not have units with dishwashers.
