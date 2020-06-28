Amenities
3118 N Gilpin Street Available 09/27/19 Brand New 3BD, 3BA Townhome with Bonus Den and 3rd Floor Balcony, Walk to RiNo - *This Property has been rented. Please visit keyrenterdenver.com or email chris@keyrenterdenver.com for more options*
Don't miss out to live in a brand new townhome next to RiNo! Built in 2019, this contemporary home boasts cement floors on the main level, with tall ceilings throughout. Bonus space on the third floor with a wet bar that leads out to the balcony and each bedroom has its own attached bathroom. Walking distance to Denver's River North Art District and Five Points. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com
*7-9 month lease preferred*
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Water, Sewer, and Trash included!
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5119610)