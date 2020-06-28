All apartments in Denver
3118 N Gilpin Street
3118 N Gilpin Street

3118 North Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3118 North Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3118 N Gilpin Street Available 09/27/19 Brand New 3BD, 3BA Townhome with Bonus Den and 3rd Floor Balcony, Walk to RiNo - *This Property has been rented. Please visit keyrenterdenver.com or email chris@keyrenterdenver.com for more options*

Don't miss out to live in a brand new townhome next to RiNo! Built in 2019, this contemporary home boasts cement floors on the main level, with tall ceilings throughout. Bonus space on the third floor with a wet bar that leads out to the balcony and each bedroom has its own attached bathroom. Walking distance to Denver's River North Art District and Five Points. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

*7-9 month lease preferred*

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Water, Sewer, and Trash included!
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5119610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

