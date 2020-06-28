Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3118 N Gilpin Street Available 09/27/19 Brand New 3BD, 3BA Townhome with Bonus Den and 3rd Floor Balcony, Walk to RiNo - *This Property has been rented. Please visit keyrenterdenver.com or email chris@keyrenterdenver.com for more options*



Don't miss out to live in a brand new townhome next to RiNo! Built in 2019, this contemporary home boasts cement floors on the main level, with tall ceilings throughout. Bonus space on the third floor with a wet bar that leads out to the balcony and each bedroom has its own attached bathroom. Walking distance to Denver's River North Art District and Five Points. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



*7-9 month lease preferred*



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Water, Sewer, and Trash included!

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



