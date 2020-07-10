All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3100 South Federal Boulevard
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

3100 South Federal Boulevard

3100 South Federal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3100 South Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80236
College View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This gorgeous studio in Denver will welcome you with 417 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a built-in breakfast nook, and beautiful redone counter tops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, new paint, new laminate floors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, skylights, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or access to the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Persinger Park. Also nearby are Steak N Shake, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera Bread, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

1 cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 South Federal Boulevard have any available units?
3100 South Federal Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 South Federal Boulevard have?
Some of 3100 South Federal Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 South Federal Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3100 South Federal Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 South Federal Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3100 South Federal Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3100 South Federal Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3100 South Federal Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3100 South Federal Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 South Federal Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 South Federal Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3100 South Federal Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3100 South Federal Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3100 South Federal Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 South Federal Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 South Federal Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

