3100 South Federal Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

This gorgeous studio in Denver will welcome you with 417 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a built-in breakfast nook, and beautiful redone counter tops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, new paint, new laminate floors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, skylights, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or access to the community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Persinger Park. Also nearby are Steak N Shake, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera Bread, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



1 cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.