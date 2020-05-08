All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3100 Huron St Unit 4D

3100 Huron St · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Huron St, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Modern 2BD, 2BA Condo in LoDo with Private Outdoor Space and Bonus Loft - Luxurious loft condo, conveniently located in the nexus of two of Denver's hottest neighborhoods. Enter the unit to find 18 foot high ceilings throughout. An abundance of windows, which allow for spectacular natural sunlight. The first floor offers a guest bedroom, with an attached bathroom and storage. The large kitchen offers a breakfast bar, plenty of counter top space, and an incredible view. The first floor also includes an additional office/den area, private patio, and a storage closet. Private from the rest of the unit, the master features a walk in closet, private bathroom, and an additional den area.

Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Water, sewer, and trash are included
*The third bedroom is a non-conforming loft space.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Leasing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5401165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Huron St Unit 4D have any available units?
3100 Huron St Unit 4D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Huron St Unit 4D have?
Some of 3100 Huron St Unit 4D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Huron St Unit 4D currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Huron St Unit 4D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Huron St Unit 4D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Huron St Unit 4D is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Huron St Unit 4D offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Huron St Unit 4D offers parking.
Does 3100 Huron St Unit 4D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Huron St Unit 4D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Huron St Unit 4D have a pool?
No, 3100 Huron St Unit 4D does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Huron St Unit 4D have accessible units?
No, 3100 Huron St Unit 4D does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Huron St Unit 4D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Huron St Unit 4D has units with dishwashers.
