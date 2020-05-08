3100 Huron St Unit 4D

Amenities

Modern 2BD, 2BA Condo in LoDo with Private Outdoor Space and Bonus Loft - Luxurious loft condo, conveniently located in the nexus of two of Denver's hottest neighborhoods. Enter the unit to find 18 foot high ceilings throughout. An abundance of windows, which allow for spectacular natural sunlight. The first floor offers a guest bedroom, with an attached bathroom and storage. The large kitchen offers a breakfast bar, plenty of counter top space, and an incredible view. The first floor also includes an additional office/den area, private patio, and a storage closet. Private from the rest of the unit, the master features a walk in closet, private bathroom, and an additional den area.



Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Water, sewer, and trash are included

*The third bedroom is a non-conforming loft space.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Leasing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



