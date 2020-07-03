Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a9490c08f ---- Stunning Loft in Ball Park Neighborhood with HUGE private balcony! Rent: $1450 Utilities: $50 (includes water and trash) Deposit: $600 Parking: $100 a month (2 spots available) Available: August 7th Large Open Floor Plan Hardwood Floors Stainless Steel Appliances Big Windows HUGE Private Balcony Big Closet 2 Garage Parking Spot available for $100 each! AMAZING LOCATION Walk to Coors Field, Union Station, walking path to Highlands, King Supers, Nigh Life, restaurants and so much more! 3100 Huron St Denver Co 80202 Rent: $1450 Utilities: $50(Includes, water, trash, and sewage) Tenant Pays Gas and Electric Wired for Dish, Google Fios, Xfinity, and Comcast. You cannot put any other dish/equipment in the building. Application Fee: $45 per person Deposit: $600 Parking: $100 a month Cats OK Non Refundable Pet Fee: $100 Pet Rent: $35 This unit wont stay on the market long. Please Contact us for a showing! Contact Info Leasing Coordinator RIO Real Estate Management jbruha@rio-realestate.com 720-443-1374