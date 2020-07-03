All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:25 PM

3100 Huron

3100 Huron Street · No Longer Available
Location

3100 Huron Street, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9a9490c08f ---- Stunning Loft in Ball Park Neighborhood with HUGE private balcony! Rent: $1450 Utilities: $50 (includes water and trash) Deposit: $600 Parking: $100 a month (2 spots available) Available: August 7th Large Open Floor Plan Hardwood Floors Stainless Steel Appliances Big Windows HUGE Private Balcony Big Closet 2 Garage Parking Spot available for $100 each! AMAZING LOCATION Walk to Coors Field, Union Station, walking path to Highlands, King Supers, Nigh Life, restaurants and so much more! 3100 Huron St Denver Co 80202 Rent: $1450 Utilities: $50(Includes, water, trash, and sewage) Tenant Pays Gas and Electric Wired for Dish, Google Fios, Xfinity, and Comcast. You cannot put any other dish/equipment in the building. Application Fee: $45 per person Deposit: $600 Parking: $100 a month Cats OK Non Refundable Pet Fee: $100 Pet Rent: $35 This unit wont stay on the market long. Please Contact us for a showing! Contact Info Leasing Coordinator RIO Real Estate Management jbruha@rio-realestate.com 720-443-1374

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Huron have any available units?
3100 Huron doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Huron have?
Some of 3100 Huron's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Huron currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Huron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Huron pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Huron is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Huron offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Huron offers parking.
Does 3100 Huron have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Huron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Huron have a pool?
No, 3100 Huron does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Huron have accessible units?
No, 3100 Huron does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Huron have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Huron does not have units with dishwashers.

