All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3071 S Ash St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3071 S Ash St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

3071 S Ash St

3071 South Ash Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3071 South Ash Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Updated Ranch home - Property Id: 110544

Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Huge fenced and secured yard and storage shed for bikes, mowers etc. A couple blocks from Eisenhower Park and the Rec Center / Tennis Courts. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and water averages around $30 per month and electric and gas $65 per month and a little more in the winter. Rent an Entire Home with a Backyard for you and your family to enjoy for the price of a small apartment. Walking distance to Walgreens, Keg Liquor for beer and wine, Sprouts and King Soopers. Safe, comfortable home and in the best of neighborhood surrounded by homes selling from 500k or 1MM+
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110544
Property Id 110544

(RLNE4803872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3071 S Ash St have any available units?
3071 S Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3071 S Ash St have?
Some of 3071 S Ash St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3071 S Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
3071 S Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3071 S Ash St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3071 S Ash St is pet friendly.
Does 3071 S Ash St offer parking?
No, 3071 S Ash St does not offer parking.
Does 3071 S Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3071 S Ash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3071 S Ash St have a pool?
No, 3071 S Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 3071 S Ash St have accessible units?
No, 3071 S Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 3071 S Ash St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3071 S Ash St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University