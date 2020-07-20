3071 S Ash St

Amenities

Updated Ranch home - Property Id: 110544



Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Huge fenced and secured yard and storage shed for bikes, mowers etc. A couple blocks from Eisenhower Park and the Rec Center / Tennis Courts. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and water averages around $30 per month and electric and gas $65 per month and a little more in the winter. Rent an Entire Home with a Backyard for you and your family to enjoy for the price of a small apartment. Walking distance to Walgreens, Keg Liquor for beer and wine, Sprouts and King Soopers. Safe, comfortable home and in the best of neighborhood surrounded by homes selling from 500k or 1MM+

