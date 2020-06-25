All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

3046 N. St. Paul Street

3046 North Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3046 North Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
So Much Space In This 3 Bedroom Home Minutes To Downtown - Cute home with more space than you can imagine. Enter into a large living room leading into the dining room. Guest bathroom off the dining room. Sitting area off the large kitchen. Two bedrooms, full bathroom and spacious activity room on the main floor. Basement offers non-conforming bedroom, small study and huge family room. Two car garage is over sized and accessed off the alley. You have to see all the space to believe it. Please call for a showing today - Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE4801856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 N. St. Paul Street have any available units?
3046 N. St. Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3046 N. St. Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
3046 N. St. Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 N. St. Paul Street pet-friendly?
No, 3046 N. St. Paul Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3046 N. St. Paul Street offer parking?
Yes, 3046 N. St. Paul Street offers parking.
Does 3046 N. St. Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3046 N. St. Paul Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 N. St. Paul Street have a pool?
No, 3046 N. St. Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 3046 N. St. Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 3046 N. St. Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 N. St. Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 N. St. Paul Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3046 N. St. Paul Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3046 N. St. Paul Street does not have units with air conditioning.
