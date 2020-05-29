3034 W Denver Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Highlands renovated home! This great home has 3+ bedrooms and a bonus/ study on the main floor plus extra living space in the basement. Newly refinished hardwood floors with upgrades throughout, kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an eat in old style cozy breakfast nook. Fenced in back yard and a 2 car garage with two additional parking

spots in the alley. Near plenty of Denvers finest restaurants!

To schedule a showing plz contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 or email me at Patricia@woodruffpm.com