All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3034 W Denver Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3034 W Denver Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3034 W Denver Pl

3034 West Denver Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3034 West Denver Place, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Highlands renovated home! This great home has 3+ bedrooms and a bonus/ study on the main floor plus extra living space in the basement. Newly refinished hardwood floors with upgrades throughout, kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an eat in old style cozy breakfast nook. Fenced in back yard and a 2 car garage with two additional parking
spots in the alley. Near plenty of Denvers finest restaurants!
To schedule a showing plz contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 or email me at Patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 W Denver Pl have any available units?
3034 W Denver Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3034 W Denver Pl have?
Some of 3034 W Denver Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 W Denver Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3034 W Denver Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 W Denver Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 W Denver Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3034 W Denver Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3034 W Denver Pl does offer parking.
Does 3034 W Denver Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 W Denver Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 W Denver Pl have a pool?
No, 3034 W Denver Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3034 W Denver Pl have accessible units?
No, 3034 W Denver Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 W Denver Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 W Denver Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University