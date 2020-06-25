Amenities

3030 Wyandot St #4 Available 06/01/19 LoHi 2bed 2.5ba 1car A/C W/D hdwds patio stainless granite walk to lots - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

LoHi...Awesome 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in HiLo. Walking distance to restaurants and more, including Linger. This unit has it all....Central Air, Gas fireplace, hardwoods throughout main floor, granite, stainless, 1 car garage, new carpet and totally updated. This has a very large patio and it gives it more of a private balcony due to no one overlooking the unit. Main floor offers living room with fireplace, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter tops and large pantry, 1/2 bath and patio. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms with their own bathrooms and washer and dryer included. There is an underground garage space included. Please drive by to make sure it fits your criteria. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 if the owner approves the pet. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285, just be sure to add the address so he can respond accurately. Trash, water and sewer are included in your rent payment.



