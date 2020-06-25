All apartments in Denver
3030 Wyandot St #4

3030 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

3030 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3030 Wyandot St #4 Available 06/01/19 LoHi 2bed 2.5ba 1car A/C W/D hdwds patio stainless granite walk to lots - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
LoHi...Awesome 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in HiLo. Walking distance to restaurants and more, including Linger. This unit has it all....Central Air, Gas fireplace, hardwoods throughout main floor, granite, stainless, 1 car garage, new carpet and totally updated. This has a very large patio and it gives it more of a private balcony due to no one overlooking the unit. Main floor offers living room with fireplace, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter tops and large pantry, 1/2 bath and patio. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms with their own bathrooms and washer and dryer included. There is an underground garage space included. Please drive by to make sure it fits your criteria. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 if the owner approves the pet. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285, just be sure to add the address so he can respond accurately. Trash, water and sewer are included in your rent payment.

(RLNE4820122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Wyandot St #4 have any available units?
3030 Wyandot St #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Wyandot St #4 have?
Some of 3030 Wyandot St #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Wyandot St #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Wyandot St #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Wyandot St #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Wyandot St #4 is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Wyandot St #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Wyandot St #4 offers parking.
Does 3030 Wyandot St #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Wyandot St #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Wyandot St #4 have a pool?
No, 3030 Wyandot St #4 does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Wyandot St #4 have accessible units?
No, 3030 Wyandot St #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Wyandot St #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Wyandot St #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
