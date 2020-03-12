3030 South Bellaire Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher tennis court refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry tennis court

2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home for Rent. 878 SF with a huge fenced and secured yard and storage shed for bikes, mowers etc. One block North of Eisenhower Park and the Rec Center / Tennis Courts. The last tenant started with a 6 month lease and stayed for almost 4 years due to home and neighborhood. Looking for a tenant for a 12 month lease or longer @ $1,850 per month and one month deposit. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and water averages around $30 per month and electric and gas $65 per month and a little more in the winter. Rent an Entire Home with a Backyard for you and your family to enjoy for the price of a small sad apartment....yep no go. Walking distance to Walgreens, Keg Liquor for beer and wine, Sprouts and King Soopers for fresh produce or simply grow your own vegetables like we did. Safe, comfortable home and in the best of neighborhood surrounded by homes selling from 500k or 1MM+

Tenant responsible for all ultilites and upkeep of the yard.