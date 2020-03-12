All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:45 AM

3030 South Bellaire Street

3030 South Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Location

3030 South Bellaire Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
tennis court
refrigerator
2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home for Rent. 878 SF with a huge fenced and secured yard and storage shed for bikes, mowers etc. One block North of Eisenhower Park and the Rec Center / Tennis Courts. The last tenant started with a 6 month lease and stayed for almost 4 years due to home and neighborhood. Looking for a tenant for a 12 month lease or longer @ $1,850 per month and one month deposit. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and water averages around $30 per month and electric and gas $65 per month and a little more in the winter. Rent an Entire Home with a Backyard for you and your family to enjoy for the price of a small sad apartment....yep no go. Walking distance to Walgreens, Keg Liquor for beer and wine, Sprouts and King Soopers for fresh produce or simply grow your own vegetables like we did. Safe, comfortable home and in the best of neighborhood surrounded by homes selling from 500k or 1MM+
Tenant responsible for all ultilites and upkeep of the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 South Bellaire Street have any available units?
3030 South Bellaire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 South Bellaire Street have?
Some of 3030 South Bellaire Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 South Bellaire Street currently offering any rent specials?
3030 South Bellaire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 South Bellaire Street pet-friendly?
No, 3030 South Bellaire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3030 South Bellaire Street offer parking?
No, 3030 South Bellaire Street does not offer parking.
Does 3030 South Bellaire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 South Bellaire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 South Bellaire Street have a pool?
No, 3030 South Bellaire Street does not have a pool.
Does 3030 South Bellaire Street have accessible units?
No, 3030 South Bellaire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 South Bellaire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 South Bellaire Street has units with dishwashers.
