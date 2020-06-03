3024 Blake Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE 03/20 - This FULLY FURNISHED gorgeously appointed modern/chic townhome with 10 foot ceilings through out is located next to Backyard on Blake shops/offices in the heart of River North Arts district (RiNo). A corner unit, features multiple windows flooding this home with natural light! Contemporary European cabinets, solid quartz countertops, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, a modern gas fireplace, spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom, over-sized one car garage with extra storage space. Located in the BEST part of RiNo; Leave your car at home and get out and explore on the provided cruiser bikes a top notch array of concert venues, food halls, restaurants, cafes, galleries, coffee shops, yoga studios all within blocks of this home. The furnishings are eclectic chic with great touches that set this fully furnished home apart. Stunning mountain and city views from your spacious rooftop deck will make you feel right at home in the Mile High City with views of the famous Rocky Mountains. Showings to start after 03/16/2020 - the home will be ready for move in shortly after.