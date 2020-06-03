All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3024 Blake Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3024 Blake Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:38 AM

3024 Blake Street

3024 Blake Street · (303) 518-4767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
River North Art District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3024 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
yoga
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
yoga
AVAILABLE 03/20 - This FULLY FURNISHED gorgeously appointed modern/chic townhome with 10 foot ceilings through out is located next to Backyard on Blake shops/offices in the heart of River North Arts district (RiNo). A corner unit, features multiple windows flooding this home with natural light! Contemporary European cabinets, solid quartz countertops, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, a modern gas fireplace, spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom, over-sized one car garage with extra storage space. Located in the BEST part of RiNo; Leave your car at home and get out and explore on the provided cruiser bikes a top notch array of concert venues, food halls, restaurants, cafes, galleries, coffee shops, yoga studios all within blocks of this home. The furnishings are eclectic chic with great touches that set this fully furnished home apart. Stunning mountain and city views from your spacious rooftop deck will make you feel right at home in the Mile High City with views of the famous Rocky Mountains. Showings to start after 03/16/2020 - the home will be ready for move in shortly after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Blake Street have any available units?
3024 Blake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Blake Street have?
Some of 3024 Blake Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Blake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Blake Street pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Blake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3024 Blake Street offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Blake Street does offer parking.
Does 3024 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Blake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Blake Street have a pool?
No, 3024 Blake Street does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 3024 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Blake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3024 Blake Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity