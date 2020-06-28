All apartments in Denver
3008 N Cook St
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

3008 N Cook St

3008 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****Available September 25th!****

Don't miss out on this updated 3 bed/2 bath home in City Park, Denver! The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and opens up to the shared living/dining area. The main floor gets amazing natural light especially in the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Original hardwood floors throughout main floor. Make sure to check out the finished basement with one bedroom, one full updated bathroom and second living space. The basement living space has a built in desk as well! This City Park home has a detached 2 car garage and a great backyard that's perfect for entertaining!

Features:
-Kitchen includes granite & stainless steel appliances
-hardwood floors throughout main floor
-finished basement
-detached 2 car garage
-large backyard for entertaining
-updated bathrooms
-Washer & Dryer Included!

Will consider one dog and one cat with a $350 pet deposit per pet.

For Showings, please call or text Melanie Stoner 720-517-4198 or email Melanie@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 N Cook St have any available units?
3008 N Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 N Cook St have?
Some of 3008 N Cook St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 N Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
3008 N Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 N Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 N Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 3008 N Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 3008 N Cook St offers parking.
Does 3008 N Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 N Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 N Cook St have a pool?
No, 3008 N Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 3008 N Cook St have accessible units?
No, 3008 N Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 N Cook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 N Cook St does not have units with dishwashers.
