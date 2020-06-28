3008 N Cook St

Amenities

****Available September 25th!****



Don't miss out on this updated 3 bed/2 bath home in City Park, Denver! The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and opens up to the shared living/dining area. The main floor gets amazing natural light especially in the 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Original hardwood floors throughout main floor. Make sure to check out the finished basement with one bedroom, one full updated bathroom and second living space. The basement living space has a built in desk as well! This City Park home has a detached 2 car garage and a great backyard that's perfect for entertaining!



Features:

-Kitchen includes granite & stainless steel appliances

-hardwood floors throughout main floor

-finished basement

-detached 2 car garage

-large backyard for entertaining

-updated bathrooms

-Washer & Dryer Included!



Will consider one dog and one cat with a $350 pet deposit per pet.



For Showings, please call or text Melanie Stoner 720-517-4198 or email Melanie@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.