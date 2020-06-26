3004 N. Downing St #A

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Modern, Spacious, Freshly Remodeled Downtown Loft - Very Spacious! Completely Renovated! Close to Light Rail!



You won't believe this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, loft that has just been completely renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new and it is absolutely beautiful! Very spacious 1500 sf with open kitchen / living / dining concept. Beautiful view of the Denver Skyline and direct access to the light rail at the 30th & Downing location. Easy access to I70, I25, Historic Five Points, Ballpark neighborhood, LoDo, RiNo, Uptown, and the Highlands. Attractive neutral colors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances. Don't let this one pass you! Offered at $1695 per month with $1695 security deposit. Additional $75/mo flat fee for gas/electric/water.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura

ext 106 - Cameron



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4751995)