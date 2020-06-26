All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3004 N. Downing St #A

3004 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Modern, Spacious, Freshly Remodeled Downtown Loft - Very Spacious! Completely Renovated! Close to Light Rail!

You won't believe this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, loft that has just been completely renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new and it is absolutely beautiful! Very spacious 1500 sf with open kitchen / living / dining concept. Beautiful view of the Denver Skyline and direct access to the light rail at the 30th & Downing location. Easy access to I70, I25, Historic Five Points, Ballpark neighborhood, LoDo, RiNo, Uptown, and the Highlands. Attractive neutral colors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances. Don't let this one pass you! Offered at $1695 per month with $1695 security deposit. Additional $75/mo flat fee for gas/electric/water.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura
ext 106 - Cameron

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4751995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have any available units?
3004 N. Downing St #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 N. Downing St #A have?
Some of 3004 N. Downing St #A's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 N. Downing St #A currently offering any rent specials?
3004 N. Downing St #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 N. Downing St #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 N. Downing St #A is pet friendly.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A offer parking?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not offer parking.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have a pool?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not have a pool.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have accessible units?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not have units with dishwashers.

