All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 30 Emerson St 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
30 Emerson St 205
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

30 Emerson St 205

30 Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

30 Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
Unit 205 Available 04/01/20 West Wash Park Condo - Property Id: 71907

This 600 sq. ft. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath located in West Wash Park just can't be beat. This home is inviting with wood floors that flow throughout the open concept living and kitchen area. Newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops. Unit includes laundry and air conditioning unit extra storage unit, and 1 parking spot. This condo has secured entry into a beautiful renovated courtyard with access to the rooftop which hosts mountain views for that perfect sunset. Walk or bike to neighborhood bars and restaurants, the cherry creek bike path, Wash Park and quick access to Cherry Creek or Downtown. If you want to live in a quiet neighborhood with a city vibe this is the place for you. Owner pays water, trash, sewer. Tenant responsible for application/background check, electricity, cable/internet.
Pet's negotiable. Additional fees may apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71907
Property Id 71907

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5656748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Emerson St 205 have any available units?
30 Emerson St 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Emerson St 205 have?
Some of 30 Emerson St 205's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Emerson St 205 currently offering any rent specials?
30 Emerson St 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Emerson St 205 pet-friendly?
No, 30 Emerson St 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 30 Emerson St 205 offer parking?
Yes, 30 Emerson St 205 offers parking.
Does 30 Emerson St 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Emerson St 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Emerson St 205 have a pool?
No, 30 Emerson St 205 does not have a pool.
Does 30 Emerson St 205 have accessible units?
No, 30 Emerson St 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Emerson St 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Emerson St 205 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University