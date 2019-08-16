30 Emerson St 205

Amenities

This 600 sq. ft. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath located in West Wash Park just can't be beat. This home is inviting with wood floors that flow throughout the open concept living and kitchen area. Newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops. Unit includes laundry and air conditioning unit extra storage unit, and 1 parking spot. This condo has secured entry into a beautiful renovated courtyard with access to the rooftop which hosts mountain views for that perfect sunset. Walk or bike to neighborhood bars and restaurants, the cherry creek bike path, Wash Park and quick access to Cherry Creek or Downtown. If you want to live in a quiet neighborhood with a city vibe this is the place for you. Owner pays water, trash, sewer. Tenant responsible for application/background check, electricity, cable/internet.

Pet's negotiable. Additional fees may apply

No Pets Allowed



