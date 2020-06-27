All apartments in Denver
2985 Fairfax St.
2985 Fairfax St.

2985 Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

2985 Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3BD, 2BA Home in Park Hill with Fenced Backyard, 1-Car Garage, and Finished Basement - Enjoy the comfort of being in a quiet neighborhood that is both private and peaceful. Convenient access to several parks, as well as a multitude of shopping and dining locations on Colorado Blvd. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

*No smoking.
*One dog is negotiable.
*Water and sewer is included
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4995455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 Fairfax St. have any available units?
2985 Fairfax St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2985 Fairfax St. have?
Some of 2985 Fairfax St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 Fairfax St. currently offering any rent specials?
2985 Fairfax St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 Fairfax St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 Fairfax St. is pet friendly.
Does 2985 Fairfax St. offer parking?
Yes, 2985 Fairfax St. offers parking.
Does 2985 Fairfax St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2985 Fairfax St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 Fairfax St. have a pool?
No, 2985 Fairfax St. does not have a pool.
Does 2985 Fairfax St. have accessible units?
No, 2985 Fairfax St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 Fairfax St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2985 Fairfax St. has units with dishwashers.
