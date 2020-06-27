2985 Fairfax St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Stunning 3BD, 2BA Home in Park Hill with Fenced Backyard, 1-Car Garage, and Finished Basement - Enjoy the comfort of being in a quiet neighborhood that is both private and peaceful. Convenient access to several parks, as well as a multitude of shopping and dining locations on Colorado Blvd. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



*No smoking.

*One dog is negotiable.

*Water and sewer is included

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4995455)