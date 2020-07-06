All apartments in Denver
298 S Monroe St 506

298 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

298 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
yoga
Enchanting Two Bedroom- Walk to Cherry Creek Mall! - Property Id: 237900

Celebrate Lifestyle Elevation! Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Cherry Creek's finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. At twelve stories tall, this elite tower offers breathtaking views of the Rockies, best-in-class amenities, close proximity to the finest in shopping and dining in both Cherry Creek and Denver, as well as popular bicycle and walking trails right outside your doorstep.

Property Features:
**Allows up to 3 pets (most only allow 2)
Rooftop Pool, Spa, and Cabanas
24-hour Concierge & Parcel Service
Serene Courtyard w/ Outdoor Kitchen & Fire Pit
Pinnacle Lounge & Gourmet Demonstration Kitchen
Peak Theatre: Media and Conference Room
Fitness Center and Yoga Studio
Licensed + Insured Dog Walking
Hardwood Floors + Quartz Countertops
Private Patios + Washers & Dryers
Fireplaces w/ Custom Built-ins*
Energy Efficient Appliances- Gas Cooktop
Nest Thermostats & Built-in Bluetooth Speakers
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237900
Property Id 237900

(RLNE5745891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 S Monroe St 506 have any available units?
298 S Monroe St 506 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 298 S Monroe St 506 have?
Some of 298 S Monroe St 506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 S Monroe St 506 currently offering any rent specials?
298 S Monroe St 506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 S Monroe St 506 pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 S Monroe St 506 is pet friendly.
Does 298 S Monroe St 506 offer parking?
No, 298 S Monroe St 506 does not offer parking.
Does 298 S Monroe St 506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 298 S Monroe St 506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 S Monroe St 506 have a pool?
Yes, 298 S Monroe St 506 has a pool.
Does 298 S Monroe St 506 have accessible units?
No, 298 S Monroe St 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 298 S Monroe St 506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 S Monroe St 506 has units with dishwashers.

