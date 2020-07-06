298 S Monroe St 506

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Enchanting Two Bedroom- Walk to Cherry Creek Mall! - Property Id: 237900



Celebrate Lifestyle Elevation! Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Cherry Creek's finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. At twelve stories tall, this elite tower offers breathtaking views of the Rockies, best-in-class amenities, close proximity to the finest in shopping and dining in both Cherry Creek and Denver, as well as popular bicycle and walking trails right outside your doorstep.



Property Features:

**Allows up to 3 pets (most only allow 2)

Rooftop Pool, Spa, and Cabanas

24-hour Concierge & Parcel Service

Serene Courtyard w/ Outdoor Kitchen & Fire Pit

Pinnacle Lounge & Gourmet Demonstration Kitchen

Peak Theatre: Media and Conference Room

Fitness Center and Yoga Studio

Licensed + Insured Dog Walking

Hardwood Floors + Quartz Countertops

Private Patios + Washers & Dryers

Fireplaces w/ Custom Built-ins*

Energy Efficient Appliances- Gas Cooktop

Nest Thermostats & Built-in Bluetooth Speakers

