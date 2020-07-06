298 S Monroe St 506

Amenities
Enchanting Two Bedroom- Walk to Cherry Creek Mall! - Property Id: 237900
Celebrate Lifestyle Elevation! Ready to take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle? Welcome to Cherry Creek's finest apartment home community only 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. At twelve stories tall, this elite tower offers breathtaking views of the Rockies, best-in-class amenities, close proximity to the finest in shopping and dining in both Cherry Creek and Denver, as well as popular bicycle and walking trails right outside your doorstep.
Property Features:
**Allows up to 3 pets (most only allow 2)
Rooftop Pool, Spa, and Cabanas
24-hour Concierge & Parcel Service
Serene Courtyard w/ Outdoor Kitchen & Fire Pit
Pinnacle Lounge & Gourmet Demonstration Kitchen
Peak Theatre: Media and Conference Room
Fitness Center and Yoga Studio
Licensed + Insured Dog Walking
Hardwood Floors + Quartz Countertops
Private Patios + Washers & Dryers
Fireplaces w/ Custom Built-ins*
Energy Efficient Appliances- Gas Cooktop
Nest Thermostats & Built-in Bluetooth Speakers
