Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

2945 Marion Street HOUSE

2945 N Marion St · No Longer Available
Location

2945 N Marion St, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2945 Marion Street HOUSE Available 07/01/19 3 bed 2 bath located in a great location near downtown in the Whittier neighborhood - 3 bed 2 bath home in the Whittier neighborhood. Wood floors. Master bedroom. Washer dryer hookups.Air conditioning. A wonderful east facing covered front porch for summer evenings. Private backyard with a detached 2 car garage. Great location only one block from Welton St light rail station. Walking distance to wonderful restaurants and bars along Welton St and a short bike ride to the breweries in the exciting RINO neighborhood. This home won't last long, don't miss out!

Rental Terms

Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Deposit: $2095
Rent: $2095
Utilities: tenants pay utilities
Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $25/pet/month

Please email or text David to schedule your tour today!

720-295-1661
dave.wells@realatlas.com

(RLNE2380487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Marion Street HOUSE have any available units?
2945 Marion Street HOUSE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 Marion Street HOUSE have?
Some of 2945 Marion Street HOUSE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 2945 Marion Street HOUSE currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Marion Street HOUSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Marion Street HOUSE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2945 Marion Street HOUSE is pet friendly.
Does 2945 Marion Street HOUSE offer parking?
Yes, 2945 Marion Street HOUSE offers parking.
Does 2945 Marion Street HOUSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 Marion Street HOUSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Marion Street HOUSE have a pool?
No, 2945 Marion Street HOUSE does not have a pool.
Does 2945 Marion Street HOUSE have accessible units?
No, 2945 Marion Street HOUSE does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Marion Street HOUSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 Marion Street HOUSE does not have units with dishwashers.
