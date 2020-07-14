Amenities
2945 Marion Street HOUSE Available 07/01/19 3 bed 2 bath located in a great location near downtown in the Whittier neighborhood - 3 bed 2 bath home in the Whittier neighborhood. Wood floors. Master bedroom. Washer dryer hookups.Air conditioning. A wonderful east facing covered front porch for summer evenings. Private backyard with a detached 2 car garage. Great location only one block from Welton St light rail station. Walking distance to wonderful restaurants and bars along Welton St and a short bike ride to the breweries in the exciting RINO neighborhood. This home won't last long, don't miss out!
Rental Terms
Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
Deposit: $2095
Rent: $2095
Utilities: tenants pay utilities
Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $25/pet/month
Please email or text David to schedule your tour today!
720-295-1661
dave.wells@realatlas.com
(RLNE2380487)