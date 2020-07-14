Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2945 Marion Street HOUSE Available 07/01/19 3 bed 2 bath located in a great location near downtown in the Whittier neighborhood - 3 bed 2 bath home in the Whittier neighborhood. Wood floors. Master bedroom. Washer dryer hookups.Air conditioning. A wonderful east facing covered front porch for summer evenings. Private backyard with a detached 2 car garage. Great location only one block from Welton St light rail station. Walking distance to wonderful restaurants and bars along Welton St and a short bike ride to the breweries in the exciting RINO neighborhood. This home won't last long, don't miss out!



Rental Terms



Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Deposit: $2095

Rent: $2095

Utilities: tenants pay utilities

Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)

Pet Rent = $25/pet/month



Please email or text David to schedule your tour today!



720-295-1661

dave.wells@realatlas.com



