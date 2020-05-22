All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2939 Lawrence St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2939 Lawrence St
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

2939 Lawrence St

2939 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
River North Art District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2939 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible 3 bedroom 3 bath town home in the RiNo district near downtown! This townhouse has a beautiful open concept living area with hardwood flooring throughout and plenty of natural light, kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and island, plenty of cabins and counter tops, master bedroom has a 5 piece bathroom and plenty of closet space. You will enjoy the large exquisite rooftop deck with breathtaking city and mountain views to watch the sunsets. Entertainers dream!. There is an over sized one car garage plus an additional parking spot for second car.
Furnished option at $3700. per month $3400. unfurnished available too.
To schedule a showing please contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 email to patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Lawrence St have any available units?
2939 Lawrence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 Lawrence St have?
Some of 2939 Lawrence St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Lawrence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Lawrence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2939 Lawrence St is pet friendly.
Does 2939 Lawrence St offer parking?
Yes, 2939 Lawrence St offers parking.
Does 2939 Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2939 Lawrence St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 2939 Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 2939 Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2939 Lawrence St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University