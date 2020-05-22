2939 Lawrence St

Amenities

Incredible 3 bedroom 3 bath town home in the RiNo district near downtown! This townhouse has a beautiful open concept living area with hardwood flooring throughout and plenty of natural light, kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and island, plenty of cabins and counter tops, master bedroom has a 5 piece bathroom and plenty of closet space. You will enjoy the large exquisite rooftop deck with breathtaking city and mountain views to watch the sunsets. Entertainers dream!. There is an over sized one car garage plus an additional parking spot for second car.

Furnished option at $3700. per month $3400. unfurnished available too.

To schedule a showing please contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 email to patricia@woodruffpm.com