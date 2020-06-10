All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2938 Uinta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2938 Uinta St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

2938 Uinta St

2938 Uinta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2938 Uinta Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome walking distance to Stapleton Town Center Founder's Green, library, shops, grocery store and many amazing eateries. Living room features vaulted ceilings oversized window, stairs lead to second level with gleaming hardwood floors, formal dining, fantastic kitchen with granite counter tops, opens into sitting area that leads onto your outdoor balcony. Third level is bright open and spacious with 3 bedrooms; master bedroom included walk-in closet and 5 piece bath, laundry room includes washer and dryer and additional full bathroom. This home also has a 2 car attached garage with additional storage room. Security system not maintained by owner. Wall-mounted TV in kitchen may be used by tenant. Trash included in the rent. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Uinta St have any available units?
2938 Uinta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 Uinta St have?
Some of 2938 Uinta St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 Uinta St currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Uinta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Uinta St pet-friendly?
No, 2938 Uinta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2938 Uinta St offer parking?
Yes, 2938 Uinta St offers parking.
Does 2938 Uinta St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2938 Uinta St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Uinta St have a pool?
No, 2938 Uinta St does not have a pool.
Does 2938 Uinta St have accessible units?
No, 2938 Uinta St does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Uinta St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 Uinta St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University