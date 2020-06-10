2938 Uinta St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome walking distance to Stapleton Town Center Founder's Green, library, shops, grocery store and many amazing eateries. Living room features vaulted ceilings oversized window, stairs lead to second level with gleaming hardwood floors, formal dining, fantastic kitchen with granite counter tops, opens into sitting area that leads onto your outdoor balcony. Third level is bright open and spacious with 3 bedrooms; master bedroom included walk-in closet and 5 piece bath, laundry room includes washer and dryer and additional full bathroom. This home also has a 2 car attached garage with additional storage room. Security system not maintained by owner. Wall-mounted TV in kitchen may be used by tenant. Trash included in the rent. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com