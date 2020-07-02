Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2920 Albion St Available 06/10/20 Adorable vintage Tudor style home - This adorable vintage Tudor style home is the perfect place to call your new home.

https://realty360view.com/house/2920-albion-st-denver-co-80207/

Inviting covered front porch with arches and ambiance. The main floor has a large family room dining room, 2 bedrooms on either side of the full bathroom. The basement has an area that could be used as an additional family room, office or non-conforming bedroom. A 2nd small room could be used as an office or additional storage room. Basement also features a 3/4 bath with oversized soaking tub. Laundry and mechanical room located in the basement.

The kitchen has been updated and has plenty of counter and cupboard space. With warm wood floors and vintage architectural touches, this home has lots of character.

The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio. Detached 2-car garage with alley entrance

Close to City Park, Golf Courses, The Denver Zoo, Hospitals, Dining, Shopping and major transportation (light rail station)

Washer/Dryer & All kitchen appliances included

1st month and security deposit to move in

Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance

Application Fee $40 per adult lease signer

Please NO smokers of ANY kind

Tenant pays gas/electric/water/sewer and maintains the yard

Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.

Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.



(RLNE3991739)