Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

2920 Albion St

2920 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2920 Albion St Available 06/10/20 Adorable vintage Tudor style home - This adorable vintage Tudor style home is the perfect place to call your new home.
https://realty360view.com/house/2920-albion-st-denver-co-80207/
Inviting covered front porch with arches and ambiance. The main floor has a large family room dining room, 2 bedrooms on either side of the full bathroom. The basement has an area that could be used as an additional family room, office or non-conforming bedroom. A 2nd small room could be used as an office or additional storage room. Basement also features a 3/4 bath with oversized soaking tub. Laundry and mechanical room located in the basement.
The kitchen has been updated and has plenty of counter and cupboard space. With warm wood floors and vintage architectural touches, this home has lots of character.
The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio. Detached 2-car garage with alley entrance
Close to City Park, Golf Courses, The Denver Zoo, Hospitals, Dining, Shopping and major transportation (light rail station)
Washer/Dryer & All kitchen appliances included
1st month and security deposit to move in
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
Application Fee $40 per adult lease signer
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
Tenant pays gas/electric/water/sewer and maintains the yard
Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.
Please see our Matterport tour link, or call the office for more information.

(RLNE3991739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Albion St have any available units?
2920 Albion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Albion St have?
Some of 2920 Albion St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Albion St currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Albion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Albion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Albion St is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Albion St offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Albion St offers parking.
Does 2920 Albion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Albion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Albion St have a pool?
No, 2920 Albion St does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Albion St have accessible units?
No, 2920 Albion St does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Albion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Albion St does not have units with dishwashers.

