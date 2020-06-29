2901 N. Fairfax St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28d0a4705a ---- 2901 Fairfax St. Beautifully Renovated Park Hill Duplex, freshly updated with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and refinished hardwood floors. Nicely fenced yard, the 1 Car Garage is great storage space. Across the street from a boutique gelato shop and around the corner from quaint shops and restaurants and only blocks to schools and parks. There is fast access to all parts of Denver in this up and coming neighborhood! Tenant responsible for water, gas, electricity. Owner pays for trash, sewer and lawn cuts. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 1 Car Garage Completely Renovated Large Fenced Yard